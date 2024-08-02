GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Delhi, Himachal, Uttarakhand rains LIVE: Over 700 people stranded on Kedarnath route evacuated; rescue operation underway

According to the IMD, intermittent showers are likely in Delhi till August 5

Updated - August 02, 2024 08:18 am IST

Published - August 02, 2024 08:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A rescue operation is underway after the road to Rambada, Bhimbali Lincholi was completely closed due to a cloudburst, in Junglechatti near Lincholi, Kedarghati, in Rudraprayag on August 1, 2024.

A rescue operation is underway after the road to Rambada, Bhimbali Lincholi was completely closed due to a cloudburst, in Junglechatti near Lincholi, Kedarghati, in Rudraprayag on August 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Light showers of rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Friday. According to the IMD, intermittent showers are likely in Delhi till August 5. Heavy rainfall unleashed chaos in the national capital on Wednesday evening, inundating large parts of the city with a 22-year-old woman and her toddler drowning in Ghazipur, while key stretches were choked with unending traffic and people left stranded as roads resembled rivers.

Meanwhile, Heavy rains severely damaged the route in the Rudraprayag district on Wednesday night. The rescue and relief work to evacuate the people stranded is underway. According to the Uttarakhand police, as many as 737 people were rescued by helicopter and at least 2,670 people were taken to Sonprayag by the relief forces as of Thursday. 

Five people were killed and over 45 missing following several incidents of cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh where rains washed away many houses, bridges and roads, officials said on Thursday. 

Here are the latest updates:
  • August 02, 2024 08:07
    Uttarakhand Rains: Over 700 people stranded on Kedarnath route evacuated, rescue operation underway

    Heavy rains severely damaged the route in the Rudraprayag district on Wednesday night. The rescue and relief work to evacuate the people stranded is underway. 

    According to the Uttarakhand police, as many as 737 people were rescued by helicopter and at least 2,670 people were taken to Sonprayag by the relief forces as of Thursday.

  • August 02, 2024 08:04
    Light rain lashes parts of national capital

    Light showers of rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Friday. 

    Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening, providing relief from the humid weather. The downpours, however, resulted in traffic congestion and rain-related incidents across the city.

    The IMD earlier cautioned that the showers are likely to cause slippery roads, low visibility, traffic disruptions, and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas. 

    ANI

