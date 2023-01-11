HamberMenu
Optoma launches GT2160HDR short throw cinema gaming projector in India 

The Optoma GT2160HDR projector comes with a short-throw lens, 240Hz refresh rate, 4ms input lag, and gamer mode calibration

January 11, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The  Optoma GT2160HDR projector comes with gamer mode calibration and 4K UHD DLP chipset.

The  Optoma GT2160HDR projector comes with gamer mode calibration and 4K UHD DLP chipset.

Optoma, on Wednesday, launched their GT2160HDR short throw cinema and gaming projector with 4K UHD DLP chipset in India.

The projector comes with high-performance DMD using XPR video processing technology with a fast-switching display, 8.3 million pixels at 4,000 lumens brightness, and HDR hue and tone mapping technology.

The GT2160HDR uses a short-throw lens with a 0.496 throw ratio allowing users to project a 120-in diagonal image from as close as four feet from the screen. The short-throw projector, also allows for the screen to be enlarged up to 300 inches in living rooms.

ALSO READ
ViewSonic X1000 4K Projector Review | A device to transform your living room into a mini-theatre

The projector also comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB port and also supports two HDMI 2.0 for any external 4K devices including Apple TV 4K, PS4 Pro, and XBOX One X.

The projector also comes with the ability to automatically switch to HDR display mode when it detects an HDR-coded game to improve images and provide a rich colour gamut along with sharp contrast without sacrificing details.

“We are excited to begin 2023 with the launch of our latest projector Optoma GT2160HDR. With this launch, we are bringing true 4K technology and enabling our consumers with smart and gaming features in addition to high-quality cinema”, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head India, Optoma Corporation said.

