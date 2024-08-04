U.S. track star Noah Lyles will go for glory in the men’s 100m at the Stade de France on Sunday. Debutant Nishant Dev (71kg) bowed out of the Olympic Games following a heartbreaking defeat to Mexico’s Marco Verde Alvarez in the men’s 71kg quarterfinal on Saturday. The 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost by a 1-4 split verdict to his second-seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena. Nishant is the fifth Indian boxer to exit the Olympic Games.

One of the most hotly anticipated events of the Olympic athletics gets underway with 2021 gold medallist and world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opening the defence of her 400m hurdles crown. All eyes are on Jamaica’s reigning world champion Shericka Jackson as she chases her first individual Olympic gold medal. American Grant Holloway begins his quest for the medal lacking from his extensive collection: Olympic gold.

