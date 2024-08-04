GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Paris Olympics day 9 LIVE: U.S. track star Noah Lyles to go for glory in men’s 100m today

Boxer Nishant Dev’s Olympic debut ends in heartbreak with quarterfinal loss

Updated - August 04, 2024 09:21 am IST

Published - August 04, 2024 09:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Noah Lyles, of the United States, prepares for a heat in the men's 100-metre at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Noah Lyles, of the United States, prepares for a heat in the men's 100-metre at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. track star Noah Lyles will go for glory in the men’s 100m at the Stade de France on Sunday. Debutant Nishant Dev (71kg) bowed out of the Olympic Games following a heartbreaking defeat to Mexico’s Marco Verde Alvarez in the men’s 71kg quarterfinal on Saturday. The 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost by a 1-4 split verdict to his second-seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena. Nishant is the fifth Indian boxer to exit the Olympic Games.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics day 8 highlights

One of the most hotly anticipated events of the Olympic athletics gets underway with 2021 gold medallist and world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opening the defence of her 400m hurdles crown. All eyes are on Jamaica’s reigning world champion Shericka Jackson as she chases her first individual Olympic gold medal. American Grant Holloway begins his quest for the medal lacking from his extensive collection: Olympic gold.

Track latest news here:

Indians in action on August 4, 2024 — Day 9

Shooting:

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification-Stage 1: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish -- 12.30 p.m. 

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification-Stage II: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish -- 4.30 p.m.

Women’s Skeet Qualification-Day 2:

Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan -- 1:00 p.m.

Golf:

Men’s Individual Strokeplay-Round 4: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar -- 12.30 p.m.

Hockey:

Men’s quarterfinals match between India and Great Britain -- 1:30 p.m.

Athletics:

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1: Parul Chaudhary -- 1:35 p.m. 

Men’s Long Jump Qualification: Jeswin Aldrin -- 2:30 p.m.

Boxing:

Women’s 75kg Quarterfinals: Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China -- 3:02 p.m.

Badminton:

Men’s singles semifinals: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) -- 3:30 p.m.

Sailing:

Men’s Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Vishnu Saravanan -- 3:35 p.m. 

Women’s Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Nethra Kumanan -- 6:05 p.m.

Cricket:

Second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo

  • August 04, 2024 09:21
    Manu Bhaker: There was no pressure on winning third medal, will try to overcome this in next cycle

    Manu Bhaker: There was no pressure on winning third medal, will try to overcome this in next cycle

    Manu Bhaker reflects on her Paris Olympics experience, aiming for improvement and success in future competitions.

  • August 04, 2024 09:21
    Manu Bhaker narrowly misses out on 3rd shooting medal at Paris Olympics, finishes 4th in 25m pistol final

    All sportspersons carry some sort of reminder of their choice of profession. Wrestlers have cauliflower ears, judokas twisted knuckles, weightlifters grazed shins. 

    Read the report here

  • August 04, 2024 09:20
    Deepika Kumari loses in individual archery quarterfinals; India’s wait for Olympic archery medal continues

    India’s 52-year-old wait for an archery medal in the Olympics got even longer with the exit of four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari at the Invalides arena in Paris

    Deepika Kumari loses to Suhyeon Nam in Paris Olympics quarterfinals, ending India's campaign at Paris Olympics.

  • August 04, 2024 09:15
    ‘Overwhelmed’ Yulo wins historic gymnastics Olympic gold for Philippines

    Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines celebrates after his performance.

    Carlos Yulo triumphed in the men’s floor exercise of gymnastics in Paris for only the second Olympic gold in the history of the Philippines.

    The 24-year-old broke down in tears after matching the achievement of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won gold at the COVID-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games. “I just went for it, I didn’t hesitate,” said Yulo.

    The former world champion perfectly executed his routine, ending with a sure-footed landing to score 15.000 points. It sealed the first gymnastics Olympic medal ever for the Philippines.

  • August 04, 2024 09:13
    Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica‘s 2-time Olympic gold medalist, withdraws from 100m with injury

    Two-time Olympic 100 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s quest for another title ended abruptly when she pulled out before the 100-metre semifinal at the Paris Games.

    Olympic officials said she suffered an undisclosed injury. The letters “DNS” — “Did Not Start” — flashed on the scoreboard only moments before she was supposed to race Sha’Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred in the evening’s second semifinal.

    “We only got the information that she is injured, but (a team doctor) is addressing the matter, and we will speak further on the matter,” team manager Ludlow Watts told the Jamaica Observer.

  • August 04, 2024 07:51
    Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia wins superb 100 metres gold

    Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia wins superb 100 metres gold

    Julien Alfred wins women's 100m gold for Saint Lucia, Fraser-Pryce absent, Richardson takes silver.

  • August 04, 2024 07:51
    Katie Ledecky swims into history with 800 freestyle victory

    Katie Ledecky capped another stellar Olympics by becoming only the second swimmer to win an event at four straight Summer Games, holding off Ariarne Titmus to win the 800-meter freestyle.

    It was Ledecky’s second gold medal in Paris and ninth of her remarkable career, which marked another milestone. She became only the sixth Olympian to reach that figure, joining swimmer Mark Spitz, track star Carl Lewis, Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina and Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi in a tie for second place.

    The only athlete to win more golds: swimmer Michael Phelps with 23. Ledecky went faster than her winning time in Tokyo, touching in 8 minutes, 11.04 seconds. Titmus, the Australian star known as the “Terminator,” was right on her shoulder nearly the entire race, but Ledecky pulled away in the final 100 Saturday night.

    Read the full story here

  • August 04, 2024 07:49
    Boxer Nishant Dev’s Olympic debut ends in heartbreak with quarterfinal loss

    Nishant Dev’s maiden Olympic campaign ended in heartbreak​ after a devastating split verdict defeat to Mexico’s Marco Verde Alvarez in the men’s 71kg quarterfinal on Saturday.

    Leading after the first round, the 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost 1-4 to his second seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena. Nishant had defeated Alvarez in the 2021 World Championships.

    Nishant was off to a flyer as Alvarez struggled to match his pace. He used his straight jabs to great effect, landing them square on the Mexican’s face as well as the body to tire his opponent.

    Alvarez was trailing for the most part of the round but managed to connect a lethal right hook on Nishant’s face, that forced the referee to give the Indian a standing count, followed by a left in the dying minutes. But the Indian’s dominant display ensured he had the bragging rights.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics 2024 / Olympics / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.