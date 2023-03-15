BenQ launches the LH730 high brightness 4 LED projector in India

March 15, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

BenQ launched the LH730 projector with a claimed 4000 ANSI lumens, and 4 LED light sources with an additional LED. The additional LED claims to increase the overall brightness of the projector by 8-12% compared to a 3LED light source projector.

The additional green LED diode, the company claims, enhances colour saturation which increases the perceived brightness of the projected image by a factor of 1.5x-2.4x. Allowing the projector to achieve perceived brightness of 6000-7000 ANSI lumens by the naked human eye.

The DLP Technology used in the LH730 delivers a contrast level of 500,000:1 for true deep blacks, vividly rich colours, and fine subtle details. The projector supports HDMI 2.0 ports and 4K HDR/HLG for 4K HDR content.

Additionally, the BenQ LH730 supports wireless capabilities to connect with mobile devices. The projector is compatible with BenQ’s EZCast Wireless Dongle using a USB connectivity port allowing for connections with up to four devices at a time. And, supports AirPlay, Chromecast, and Miracast protocols.

The projector is also compatible with control systems such as PJ-Link, Creston, AMX, and Control 4 for easy integration into any existing corporate network infrastructure.

The projector claims to deliver high colour saturation of 98% Rec. 709 and is touted to be an ideal fit for use in large meeting rooms, conference rooms, lecture halls, and the hospitality industry.

“We have been continuously investing in research and development to deliver the best value-based solutions to our customers, and with LH730 we want to bring a shift from traditional lamp-based projection solutions to an LED-based projection solution”, said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ South Asia.