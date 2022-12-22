  1. EPaper
ViewSonic launches ultra short throw smart projectors with 20,000 lamp-free hours

The ViewSonic X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K ultra short throw smart projectors for home entertainment come with support for gaming consoles along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C ports

December 22, 2022 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K projectors from ViewSonic offer a lifespan of 20,000 lamp-free hours.

The X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K projectors from ViewSonic offer a lifespan of 20,000 lamp-free hours. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ViewSonic, global visual solutions provider, launched its latest Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projectors - X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K, offering a lifespan of 20,000 lamp-free hours.

“Our flagship models - X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K, are our first Ultra Short Throw smart laser projectors, ideal for home entertainment,” Muneer Ahmad, vice president, Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India, said in a release.

The projectors come with a 0.22 ultra-short throw ratio, which delivers a 100” screen just 23 cm from the wall.

They also have an adjustable setting for all corners, projecting high-quality images from every angle. The 60-point adjustment capacity ensures that the projected image is proportioned accurately, ViewSonic said in the release.

The X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K projectors from ViewSonic come with a 0.22 ultra-short throw ratio, delivering 100” screen.

The X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K projectors from ViewSonic come with a 0.22 ultra-short throw ratio, delivering 100” screen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It also has features like screen mirroring, which makes it simple to stream content directly from mobile phones to a large screen.

The projectors have dual, built-in 50W Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby and DTS audio support and easy audio integration with HDMI ARC support.

Easy connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C ports in the projector enable users to stream content sharing from portable devices, like phones or tablets, to a large screen.

The projectors can also connect to a gaming console, providing a wide range of entertainment possibilities. The audio can connect to the user’s Bluetooth headset.

The projectors are available in black and white colours.

Earlier, last month, ViewSonic launched its X1 and X2 LED home projectors with built-in Harman Kardon speakers, screen mirroring, Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity in India .

The ViewSonic X2000L/B-4K HDR Projector is available for ₹3,99,000.

