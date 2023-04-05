Today’s Cache | Google’s AI supercomputer claims; Twitter’s mounting legal troubles; and YouTube cautions against phishing

April 05, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Google’s AI supercomputer claims

Google released new details of the supercomputer it uses to train its artificial intelligence models, saying the systems are faster and more power-efficient than comparable systems from Nvidia Corp.

Based on its custom Tensor Processing Unit, now in its fourth generation, Google published details of how it has strung more than 4,000 of the chips together into a supercomputer using its own custom-developed optical switches to help connect individual machines. Google’s PaLM, a large language model, its largest publicly disclosed language model to date was trained by splitting it across two of the 4,000-chip supercomputers over 50 days.

Twitter faces more legal trouble

Twitter is facing another lawsuit accusing the social media giant of illegally laying off contract workers without notice after Elon Musk bought the company last year.

The company is facing five other cases accusing it of violating laws, targeting female employees, and discrimination against workers with disabilities. While the company has denied wrongdoing, it is facing increasing criticism from workers who have filed complaints with a U.S. labour board claiming they were fired for criticising the company, attempting to organise a strike and other conduct protected by federal labour law.

YouTube cautions against phishing

YouTube is alerting users that hackers were sending out phishing emails with suspicious links that appear to come from an official YouTube email address. The emails were found telling users that YouTube’s policies were changing and shared a video that urged recipients to read a longer description by clicking on the provided link.

The company also shared screenshots of these phishing emails that were coming from the address ‘no-reply@youtube.com’, and has cautioned users not to click on any links or files originating from the address.