Today’s Cache | Microsoft’s AI investment, India’s download speeds, and Apple’s VR talk with Disney

January 24, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Microsoft’s AI investment

Software giant Microsoft has said that it is making a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in OpenAI, the company behind the AI-powered ChatGPT chatbot, as well as other AI-based platforms such as text-to-image generator DALL-E, the computer programming tool Codex, and the speech recognition tool Whisper. Microsoft reportedly plans to use ChatGPT to help its search engine Bing become a dominant player in the sector. The news comes shortly after the company announced it was firing around 10,000 employees.

Also Read: Explained | Does ChatGPT have an ethics problem?

India’s download speeds

The Ookla company’s Speedtest Global Index has put India in the 79th spot when it comes to mobile internet speeds globally. The country’s median mobile downloading speed clocked in at 25.29 Mbps while the uploading speed was around 5.51 Mbps. Coming to fixed broadband, the download speed was around 49.14 Mbps in December 2022 while the upload speed was around 48.51 Mbps. The overall winner in terms of speedy downloads was Qatar, while Singapore won in the fixed broadband speed category.

Apple’s VR talk with Disney

iPhone and MacBook maker Apple is carrying out discussions with media companies, including Disney, to possibly strike a deal for content that it can use for its upcoming mixed reality headsets, reported Bloomberg News. Made in partnership with Sony, the headset will reportedly have two ultra-high-resolution displays and cameras on the outside to support some augmented reality activities. Bloomberg said that Apple was also looking into updating its own content on Apple TV+ so that they will be compatible with the headset which is due to be unveiled this spring.