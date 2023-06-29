Today’s Cache | Google sets aside Project Iris; Twitter tries drawing back advertisers; Microsoft CEO defends Activision Blizzard takeover

June 29, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Google sets aside Project Iris

Google has set aside work on its augmented reality (AR) glasses under Project Iris, said the Insider outlet. The company has reportedly turned to software development instead, as it works on the ‘micro XR’ platform’ which caters to headsets.

Google’s head of VR/AR is no longer with the company, Insider said, adding that there had been layoffs and multiple approaches to the project previously. However, Google is yet to confirm or deny these claims. Meta and Apple have both made bold strides in the AR/VR space, with Apple revealing its Vision Pro AR/VR headset while Meta said its Quest 3 headset was coming in the fall.

Twitter tries drawing back advertisers

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino is developing strategies such as bringing in more employees, working with celebrities, and introducing video ads to different offerings on the platform in order to bring back advertisers who left the company after it was taken over by billionaire Elon Musk, reported The Financial Times. There are plans to monetise Twitter’s short video feed with “full-screen, sound-on video ads,” as well as enter into a potential partnership with Google.

Previously, owner Musk had said he did not mind losing advertising dollars as a result of his controversial statements and tweets. Yaccarino, the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, took up her role at Twitter on June 5 and has since tried to mend bridges with business partners.

Microsoft CEO defends Activision Blizzard takeover

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella defended his company’s move to take over videogame-maker Activision Blizzard in a deal costing $69 billion, telling a judge that the outcome would be positive for the gaming industry. In response to questions, Nadella denied claims that Sony’s gaming customers would be left out in the cold. Nadella also said that he played Activision’s Candy Crush, and that he wanted Activision’s games to reach more platforms.

Microsoft is under pressure to conclude the takeover of Activision Blizzard before July 18 lest it has to pay a $3 billion fee to the ‘Call of Duty’ maker.