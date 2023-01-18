Today’s Cache | Microsoft layoffs, ChatGPT gets smarter, and Apple’s AR glasses on hold

January 18, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Microsoft layoffs

The beleaguered tech sector might be hit by another round of layoffs, as media outlets have cited anonymous sources to report that software giant Microsoft is planning to slash about 5% of its workforce, or let go of roughly 11,000 people. The affected departments potentially include human resources and engineering, Reuters reported. According to data from last year, the company had around 2,21,000 full-time employees. Microsoft did not confirm or deny the reports about possible layoffs.

ChatGPT gets smarter

The AI-powered chat bot ChatGPT by OpenAI that is publicly available as a research release has been used for several illegal tasks, including writing malicious code, phishing emails, and malware. However, a writer at the Cyber Careers blog who tested the tool noted that ChatGPT lately refused to comply with such unethical requests and warned users about the consequences of their actions. However, there still exists the risk that users might be able to trick the large language model into helping them generate malware. With Microsoft planning to offer ChatGPT to Azure OpenAI service users, ensuring that the tool complies with international laws is a must.

Apple pauses AR glasses

iPhone and MacBook maker Apple has indefinitely delayed the launch of its augmented reality glasses in favour of working on a mixed reality headset that could be revealed this year, reported Bloomberg News. “Technical challenges” was reportedly the reason for hitting pause on the glasses. In an attempt to cut costs in its new headset, Apple may opt for chips closer to those used in its iPhones rather than the premium chips in its MacBooks.