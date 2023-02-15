Nokia X30 5G smartphone launched with 90Hz refresh rate

February 15, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

HMD Global, on Wednesday, launched Nokia X30 5G smartphone with a claim of being made of 100% recycled aluminium frame and 65% recycled plastic back.

The Nokia X30 5G features a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display can hit up to 700 nits of peak brightness and comes with a resolution of 1080x2400. The front of the phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

In optics, the X30 5G sports dual rear lens. The primary lens is 50MP shooter with OIS assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. Nokia X30 5G has got a 16MP selfie camera. The camera is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+

HMD has packed a 4,200mAh battery in the X30 5G supported by a 33W charger.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The phone comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The X30 5G runs on Android 12 and promises 3 further OS upgrades.

For security, Nokia X30 5G has under display fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature. It is also IP67 rated for water.

Nokia X30 5G will retail at a limited period launch price ₹ 48,999 in Cloudy Blue or Ice White colours in 8GB/256GB configuration only. It will go on sale on Amazon and company’s website starting February 20.