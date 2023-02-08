OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G launched

February 08, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

OnePlus on February 7 launched two new 5G smartphones under its Series 11: the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 11R 5G. The new smartphones come with features like a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and the OxygenOS 13.

OnePlus 11R 5G

The OnePlus 11R 5G comes with a 6.7-inch, 120Hz display with 2772x1240 resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus 11R supports RAM-Vita for storage management. It operates on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

The OnePlus 11R 5G gets a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 100W fast charger.

For optics, the OnePlus 11R 5G sports a 50MP main Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens at the rear. It has a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Pricing

The OnePlus 11R 5G will start at ₹39,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and ₹44,999 for the 16GB/256GB variant.

OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G features a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3216x1440 resolution. The front gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

For computing, OnePlus has used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. The OS remains the same as the OnePlus 11R 5G. RAM-Vita is also available here for RAM management.

The OnePlus 11 5G has a 5,000mAh battery and a 100W fast charger inside the box.

For photography, the OnePlus 11 5G uses a 50MP Sony IMX890 lens along with a 48MP ultra-wide Sony IMX581 sensor, and a 32MP telephoto snapper (Sony IMX709). The OnePlus 11 5G sports a 16MP selfie lens.

Pricing

The 8GB/128GB variant of the OnePlus 11 5G will sell at ₹56,999 while the 16GB/256GB variant retails at ₹61,999, starting from February 14 on Amazon, the OnePlus website, and stores.