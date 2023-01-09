HamberMenu
Realme 10 launched with 90Hz refresh rate and MediaTek processor

Realme launched the Realme 10 smartphone featuring the MediaTek processor in the budget segment

January 09, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Realme 10 launched with 90Hz refresh rate

File photo of the Realme 10 launched with 90Hz refresh rate | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Realme on Monday launched a budget segment phone, the Realme 10, featuring the MediaTek processor and thus expanding its number series. The 4G smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme 10 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone comes with Dynamic RAM up to 8GB.

The Realme 10 runs on a 5,000mAh battery accompanied by a 33W charger inside the box.

The smartphone features a 50MP main lens, supported by a 2MP portrait sensor. It has a 16MP front camera.

The Realme 10 comes in two storage variants priced at ₹13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and ₹16,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It is available in the Clash White and Rush Black colours from January 15 on Flipkart, Realme’s website, and at mainline channels.

“We have introduced the Realme 10 which brings the segment’s slimmest design, powerful MediaTek Helio G99 Processor that delivers excellent performance, best-in-class features,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme India.

