Nokia T21 tablet launched in India with 8MP front camera

HMD Global launched the Nokia T21 tablet with an 8MP front camera for budget segment buyers in India

January 17, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Nokia T21 tablet

File photo of the Nokia T21 tablet | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HMD Global on Tuesday launched the Nokia T21 tablet in India, thus expanding its budget portfolio. The successor of the T20 tablet, the Nokia T21 tablet features an 8MP rear camera along with an 8MP front camera.

HMD Global claims that the Nokia T21 tablet is designed with an aluminium body and 60% recycled plastic. It comes with Android 12, with two OS upgrades promised along with three years of monthly security updates.

The T21 tablet features an 8,200mAh battery supported by an 18W charger. It has a 2K display with a 10.36 inch size and SGS low blue light certification. The Nokia T21 tablet also features HD video streaming, voice calling, and NFC.

The Nokia T21 comes in Charcoal Grey with a memory configuration of 4GB/64GB. The Wi-Fi variant will be available at ₹17,999, whereas the LTE + Wi-Fi variant will be sold at ₹18,999. It will be available in retail stores, partner portals, and leading outlets from January 22.

“Building on the success of the Nokia T20, the new Nokia T21 is designed top to bottom for both work and play. Nokia T21 does it all and can quickly adapt, whether you need to focus on your job or relax with your loved ones at home. It embodies our promise of long-lasting battery, regular software and security updates, premium European-built experience and looks,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, VP India and MENA, HMD Global.

