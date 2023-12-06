HamberMenu
GTA 6 trailer release date and time confirmed

Rockstar Games dropped on Tuesday the long-awaited trailer for “Grand Theft Auto 6” (GTA 6), a decade after the monumental success of GTA V.

December 06, 2023 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
GTA 6 unfolds in Vice City, a Miami-inspired metropolis.

GTA 6 unfolds in Vice City, a Miami-inspired metropolis. | Photo Credit: AP

GTA 6 unfolds in Vice City, a Miami-inspired metropolis, and introduces gamers to Lucia, the franchise’s new protagonist. The trailer teases Lucia and her partner embarking on a daring crime spree, maintaining an air of suspense carefully crafted by Rockstar Games.

While the plot’s details are undisclosed, the trailer’s choice of Tom Petty’s “Long is a Long Road” as the soundtrack adds an enigmatic touch to the upcoming release.

Released on the heels of Rockstar Games’ 25th anniversary, GTA 6 reflects the developer’s commitment to advancing immersive, story-driven open-world experiences.

Confirmed for Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles, GTA 6’s omission of a PC release in the initial announcement has sparked speculation. As the successor to the second best-selling video game of all time, expectations for GTA 6 are towering.

Sam Houser, the founder of Rockstar Games, expressed enthusiasm for pushing the limits with this new installment.

The excitement reached its peak when authorities apprehended a British teenager allegedly responsible for the leaks, adding an unexpected twist to the unfolding saga.

November brought the news fans had been longing for, with Rockstar announcing a December window for the release of the game’s first trailer.

Expressing gratitude to the global player community, Rockstar emphasized the integral role players have played in the evolution of the gaming industry.

