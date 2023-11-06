HamberMenu
Ubisoft ends support for Far Cry 6

Ubisoft has confirmed that it is ending support and updates for its acclaimed game, Far Cry 6.

November 06, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ubisoft has confirmed that it is ending support and updates for its acclaimed game, Far Cry 6. (File)

Ubisoft has confirmed that it is ending support and updates for its acclaimed game, Far Cry 6. (File) | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ubisoft has confirmed that it is ending support and updates for its popular game, Far Cry 6.

The game which released over two years ago will no longer receive enhancements and new content. According to Ubisoft, “Your adventures can continue in Yara without interruption of online services. However, the dev team will no longer be making updates to Far Cry 6.”

While it might not be the highest-rated instalment in the franchise, Far Cry 6 seized gamers’ attention with its compelling storyline and the indelible performance of Giancarlo Esposito as the iconic antagonist, President Castillo.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sells 2.5 million copies in 24 Hours

It navigated players through the tumultuous revolution to liberate the fictional nation of Yara from Castillo’s oppressive regime.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Amid speculations about Far Cry 7, which is expected to be an extraction-based shooter set in the Alaskan wilderness, Ubisoft’s plans remain closely guarded.

While commenting on the development, Ubisoft stated, “Thanks to the millions of players who joined the fight... even Anton is proud.”

