PS Plus Essential free games for November revealed

PlayStation has announced its latest batch of free PS Plus Essential free games for November .Starting November 7, subscribers can dive into a thrilling trio of games tailored for both PS5 and PS4 platforms.

November 03, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
PS Plus Essential free games for November revealed.

PS Plus Essential free games for November revealed. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PlayStation has announced its latest batch of free PS Plus Essential free games for November .Starting November 7, subscribers can dive into a thrilling trio of games tailored for both PS5 and PS4 platforms.

First up, we have “Aliens Fireteam Elite,” an exhilarating game set in the terrifying Alien universe. Offering an adrenaline-pumping experience, it allows players to step into the boots of Colonial Marines and take on hordes of Xenomorphs. Whether you prefer solo play with AI teammates or collaborative action with fellow gamers, this title promises hours of gripping gameplay.

Next on the list is “Mafia II: Definitive Edition” which offers a compelling narrative that delves into themes of power and trust. Visually, it’s a marked improvement over the original, making it worth exploring for those who can overlook some dated gameplay mechanics.

Finally, fans of the Dragon Ball universe will be delighted by “Dragon Ball: The Breakers.” This unique spin-off transforms the beloved franchise into an online asymmetrical action game where players must work together to survive the relentless pursuit of iconic Dragon Ball villains, including Frieza, Majin Buu, and Cell. Teamwork, strategy, and nerves of steel are essential for outsmarting the player-controlled adversaries.

For those who haven’t claimed October’s PS Plus games, including “The Callisto Protocol,” the clock is ticking. Be sure to seize these gaming opportunities before the new batch of games arrive on November 7.

