Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sells 2.5 million copies in 24 Hours

October 27, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, released on October 20, has gained critical acclaim for its improved visuals, engaging narrative, and epic boss battles.

In just 24 hours after its launch, the game set a new record as the fastest-selling title in PlayStation Studios’ history, surpassing 2.5 million copies sold.

This achievement is even more notable as the game is exclusive to the PS5, with no multi-platform release announced as of yet.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is developed by Insomniac Games and serves as a direct sequel to 2018’s ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ and 2020’s ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’.

The game extends the adventures of Peter and Miles, introducing foes including Venom, Lizard, Kraven the Hunter, and Sandman.

The game features both Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, with refined gadgets that integrate seamlessly into the combo system.

A new parry mechanic counters undodgeable strikes, and the Web Line mechanic adds flexibility to stealth takedowns.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 introduces the Web Wings, revolutionizing traversal by allowing gliding in areas like Queens. Interactive elements like super slingshots and wind tunnels enhance aerial speed.

Antagonists not only challenge players in combat but also with tactics and equipment. Boss fights offer dynamic battles that span various environments and new suits with upgradable attributes offer customization.

In India, the game comes in two variants: the Standard Edition for Rs 4,999 and the Digital Deluxe Edition for Rs 5,599.