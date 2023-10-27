HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sells 2.5 million copies in 24 Hours

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, released on October 20, has gained critical acclaim for its improved visuals, engaging narrative, and epic boss battles.

October 27, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has gained critical acclaim for its improved visuals, engaging narrative, and epic boss battles.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has gained critical acclaim for its improved visuals, engaging narrative, and epic boss battles. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, released on October 20, has gained critical acclaim for its improved visuals, engaging narrative, and epic boss battles.

ALSO READ
Relive PSP nostalgia on your Android phone

In just 24 hours after its launch, the game set a new record as the fastest-selling title in PlayStation Studios’ history, surpassing 2.5 million copies sold.

This achievement is even more notable as the game is exclusive to the PS5, with no multi-platform release announced as of yet.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is developed by Insomniac Games and serves as a direct sequel to 2018’s ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ and 2020’s ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The game extends the adventures of Peter and Miles, introducing foes including Venom, Lizard, Kraven the Hunter, and Sandman.

The game features both Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, with refined gadgets that integrate seamlessly into the combo system.

A new parry mechanic counters undodgeable strikes, and the Web Line mechanic adds flexibility to stealth takedowns.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 introduces the Web Wings, revolutionizing traversal by allowing gliding in areas like Queens. Interactive elements like super slingshots and wind tunnels enhance aerial speed.

ALSO READ
Sony’s State Of Play event unveils PS5 and PS4 game updates

Antagonists not only challenge players in combat but also with tactics and equipment. Boss fights offer dynamic battles that span various environments and new suits with upgradable attributes offer customization.

In India, the game comes in two variants: the Standard Edition for Rs 4,999 and the Digital Deluxe Edition for Rs 5,599.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gaming and lottery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.