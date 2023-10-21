October 21, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Congress releases first list of 33 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly polls, fields CM Gehlot from Sardarpura, Pilot from Tonk

The Congress on October 21 released its first list of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy Sachin Pilot from Tonk. The Congress is yet to declare candidates on a majority seats as its Central Election Committee will meet on October 22 to finalise names for more seats.

BJP names 83 more candidates for Rajasthan Assembly polls, fields ex-CM Raje from Jhalrapatan

The BJP on October 21 named 83 more candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, fielding former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from her traditional Jhalrapatan seat. The party also decided to field Narpat Singh Rajvi from Chittorgarh after its earlier decision to deny the five-term MLA, who is the son-in-law of its stalwart leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, renomination from his Vidhyadhar Nagar seat. This triggered a backlash from a section of party workers. With this list, the BJP has so far named 124 candidates for the November 25 polls to the 200-member Assembly.

‘We do not agree with Indian decisions’: U.K. on Canadian diplomats’ exit

The U.K. government has expressed its disagreement with Indian government decisions, which it believes resulted in the departure of Canadian diplomats amid an ongoing standoff between India and Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist. The move impacted the effective functioning of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a statement from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on October 20.

Gaganyaan test flight mission successful, crew escape module splashes down

ISRO scientists, after a two-hour delay and nerve-wracking moments as the engine of Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) failed to ignite initially, on October 21, launched the rocket carrying payloads related to crew safety in Gaganyaan mission with precision from Sriharikota and achieved the goal of Crew Module and Crew Escape separation. ISRO chief S. Somanath said, Gaganyaan’s first TV-D1was successfully accomplished.

Moitra’s parliamentary login ID used in Dubai when she was in India: BJP’s Nishikant Dubey

Firing a fresh salvo at TMC MP Mahua Moitra, BJP’s Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey on October 21 said she was in India when her parliamentary ID was used in Dubai and claimed that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has disclosed the information to probe agencies. In a post on X (formerly, Twitter) in Hindi, the BJP leader said that “an MP pawned the country’s security for some money.” “The MP’s ID was opened from Dubai when the so-called parliamentarian was in India. The entire Indian government, including the prime minister, finance department and central agencies, uses this NIC,” the BJP MP said.

Infant rape and murder case | Supreme Court sets aside man’s conviction, remits matter for fresh trial

The Supreme Court has set aside the conviction of a man facing death penalty for alleged rape and murder of a three-month-old girl and remitted the matter for a “de novo [new] trial”, observing that the trial in the case was conducted in a “hurried manner” without giving him proper opportunity to defend himself. The Supreme Court noted that the trial in the case lodged in 2018 was completed within a span of 15 days from the date of filing of the charge sheet, the accused was convicted for several offences and sentenced to death by the trial court.

188 policemen died in line of duty over the past year: Amit Shah

Over the past year, 188 policement have died in the line of duty, to ensure security and law and order in the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said on October 21. Speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Mr. Shah paid tribute to 36,250 policemen who have sacrificed their lives for the country’s internal security since independence.

Centre didn’t play any role in bringing down Naxal menace in Chhattisgarh, our government’s policy helped curb it: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the BJP-led Centre did not play any role in curbing Naxalism in the State as incidents of Naxal violence were on the rise under the party’s “double engine” government between 2014 and 2018, and asserted that his dispensation’s three-pronged strategy of development, trust and security resulted in pushing Maoists on backfoot. In an interview to PTI, Mr. Baghel also said his party’s high command will decide whether he would continue to be the CM or not if the Congress retains power in the State after the next month’s Assembly elections.

BJP worker shot dead in Naxal-affected Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Chhattisgarh

“A BJP worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants in a remote village in Naxal-affected Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh on October 20,” police said. “The incident took place at around 7.30 p.m. in Sarkheda village under Aundhi police station limits when victim Birju Taram was out walking,” district Superintendent of Police Ratna Singh said.

NGT issues notice to Punjab CS, CPCB on air pollution caused by stubble burning

Voicing concern over burning of crop residue that causes air pollution in the national capital, the National Green Tribunal has issued notices to the Punjab Chief Secretary and member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board. The NGT was hearing a suo motu petition following a media report highlighting a rise in farm fire incidents in Punjab. The report said stubble burning in the state around autumn was among the “biggest contributors” to pollution in the National Capital Region.

Egypt-Gaza border crossing opens, letting desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on October 21 to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians for the first time since Israel sealed off the territory following Hamas’ bloody rampage two weeks ago. Gaza’s 2.3 million population, many of whom have fled their homes, are rationing food and drinking filthy water. Hospitals say they are running low on medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators amid a territory-wide power blackout. Israel has launched waves of airstrikes across Gaza that have failed to stem ongoing Palestinian rocket fire into Israel.

Hamas attacked Israel in part to stop a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia: U.S. President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden said on October 20 he thought Hamas was motivated to attack Israel in part by a desire to stop that country from normalising relations with Saudi Arabia. “One of the reasons ... why Hamas moved on Israel, is because they knew I was about to sit down with the Saudis,” Mr. Biden said at a campaign fundraiser. The U.S. President indicated that he thinks Hamas militants launched a deadly assault on October 7 because, “Guess what? The Saudis wanted to recognise Israel” and were near being able to formally do so.

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif returns home after four years in self-imposed exile in the U.K.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned home on Saturday on a special flight from Dubai after a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK to head his party and try to secure a record fourth term in the general elections expected to be held in January. The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo flew in from Dubai to Islamabad on the chartered flight “Umeed-e-Pakistan” along with some family members, senior party leaders and friends.

Ind vs NZ | Boult expecting fireworks as unbeaten Kiwis and hosts clash

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult is relishing facing World Cup hosts India on Sunday as the tournament’s only remaining unbeaten teams go head-to-head in Dharamshala. Both teams have won their opening four games with the Black Caps leading the standings from India due to their better net run rate, and Boult knows the Rohit Sharma-led side will present a serious threat to New Zealand’s perfect record.