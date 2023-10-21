HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ind vs NZ | Boult expecting fireworks as unbeaten Kiwis and hosts clash

Both teams have won their opening four games with the Black Caps leading the standings from India due to their better net run rate

October 21, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Reuters
New Zealand bowler Trent Boult in action against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup game in Chennai

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult in action against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup game in Chennai | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult is relishing facing World Cup hosts India on Sunday as the tournament's only remaining unbeaten teams go head-to-head in Dharamshala.

ALSO READ
Hardik, Jadeja and Rahul key to India’s team balance

Both teams have won their opening four games with the Black Caps leading the standings from India due to their better net run rate, and Boult knows the Rohit Sharma-led side will present a serious threat to New Zealand's perfect record.

"They're a powerful team, they cover all bases," Boult said. "They've been playing some good cricket but it's been a team that we've enjoyed playing.

"Nothing changes from our point of view really. It's about going out there and being positive and doing the things that work well.

"These guys are very familiar with the conditions but they feel pressure just as much as any other batsman or any other bowler.

"Not to get too far ahead of ourselves and stay in that moment and play the game as it unfolds is probably a key message.

"Both undefeated, I'm sure it will be a cracker."

New Zealand have already picked up wins over England, the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan but facing India on home soil presents a demanding test for Boult and his team mates.

The Indians go into the clash having beaten Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and are certain to be backed by a raucous crowd at the HPCA Stadium.

"India in India, it doesn't get much bigger than that," he said.

"Our games so far have been relatively quiet crowds, some people attending, but we understand the intensity's going to go up a little bit here and there might be a firework or two.

"But hopefully they're for us.

"(We're) looking forward to going out there, showcasing what we can do and just picking up where we've left off."

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.