188 policemen died in line of duty over the past year: Amit Shah 

October 21, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 06:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Over the past year, 188 policement have died in the line of duty, to ensure security and law and order in the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Mr. Shah paid tribute to 36,250 policemen who have sacrificed their lives for the country’s internal security since independence.

“Of all the personnel serving the country, policemen have the toughest duty, be it day or night, winter or summer, festival or regular day. Policemen do not get a chance to celebrate festivals with their families. All our police forces spend the golden years of their lives away from their families on the country’s long land border and protect the country through their bravery and sacrifices,” the Home Minister said. He added that, over the last decade, terrorism, militant attacks, Naxalism, and ethnic violence have reduced by 65% from their peak levels, due to the efforts of the police.

Legal reform

The three criminal laws that were introduced in the Parliament in August, will completely change our criminal justice system, Mr. Shah said. These new laws will replace 150-year old British-era laws, and will not only reflect “Indianness” but will also protect the rights of every citizen in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution of India, he said.

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on ending the pendency of cases in courts, the Home Minister expressed confidence that the country would soon be successful in bringing transparency and speed to the criminal justice system through the Police Technology Mission, the three new laws, and the Interoperable Criminal Justice System.