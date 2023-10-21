HamberMenu
Moitra's parliamentary login ID used in Dubai when she was in India: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee is looking into Mr. Dubey's complaint and has asked him to appear before it on October 26 for recording "oral evidence"

October 21, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Nishikant Dubey. File.

Nishikant Dubey. File. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Firing a fresh salvo at TMC MP Mahua Moitra, BJP's Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey on October 21 said she was in India when her parliamentary ID was used in Dubai and claimed that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has disclosed the information to probe agencies.

In a post on X (formerly, Twitter) in Hindi, the BJP leader said that "an MP pawned the country's security for some money." "The MP's ID was opened from Dubai when the so-called parliamentarian was in India. The entire Indian government, including the prime minister, finance department and central agencies, uses this NIC," the BJP MP said.

Also read | Mahua Moitra case takes an unexpected turn in the High Court

"Does the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition still have to do politics?. People will take a decision. The NIC has given this information to probe agency," Mr. Dubey said but did not name the agency.

In his post, Mr. Dubey did not directly name Ms. Moitra who he has accused of accepting bribes and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee is looking into Mr. Dubey's complaint and has asked him to appear before it on October 26 for recording "oral evidence".

In a signed affidavit submitted to the committee, Hiranandani admitted to using Ms. Moitra's parliamentary login to ask questions targeting Adani after state-owned behemoth Indian Oil Corporation booked capacity at the Gujarat-based conglomerate's Dhamra LNG import facility in Odisha and not at his firm's planned facility.

Ms. Moitra, whose party has kept quiet on the issue, has remained combative and continued to attack the Adani Group and Mr. Dubey, dismissing the allegations against her.

"Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition and buy airports but just try doing it with me," she had said on October 15 after the allegations surfaced.

Ms. Moitra said on Friday, "I welcome answering questions to CBI and Ethics Committee [which has absolute majority of BJP members] if and when they call me. I have neither time nor interest to feed an Adani-directed media circus trial or answer BJP trolls. I am enjoying Durga Puja in Nadia. Shubho Sashthi."

