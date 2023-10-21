HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress releases first list of 33 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly polls, fields CM Gehlot from Sardarpura, Pilot from Tonk

The polls to the 200-member Assembly will be held on November 25

October 21, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

The Congress on October 21 released its first list of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy Sachin Pilot from Tonk.

Speaker C.P. Joshi will contest from his Nathdwara Assembly seat, while the party's State unit president, Govind Singh Dotasra, has been fielded from Lachhmangarh. Minister Harish Chaudhary will contest from Baytoo and Mamata Bhupesh from the Sikrai-SC seat.

The Congress is yet to declare candidates on a majority seats as its Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

The polls to the 200-member Assembly will be held on November 25 .

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.