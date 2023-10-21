Israel-Hamas war, Day 15 LIVE updates | Biden says Hamas attacked Israel to stop historic agreement with Saudi Arabia

Hamas freed two American women who had been held hostage in Gaza

October 21, 2023 06:52 am | Updated 06:52 am IST

President Joe Biden said Friday he thought Hamas was motivated to attack Israel in part by a desire to stop them from normalising relations with Saudi Arabia.

The October 7 attack coincided with a major Jewish holiday. It led to retaliatory airstrikes by Israel that have left the world on edge with the U.S. trying to keep the war from widening, as 1,400 Israelis and 4,137 Palestinians have been killed. Hamas also captured more than 200 people as hostages after the initial assault.

The normalisation push began under former President Donald Trump’s administration and was branded as the Abraham Accords. It is an ambitious effort to reshape the region and boost Israel’s standing in historic ways. But critics have warned that it skips past Palestinian demands for statehood.

Also Read | Updates from Day 14 of the war

On Friday, Hamas freed an American woman and her teenage daughter who had been held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted from Israel during its rampage.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow the live updates here: