October 15, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Israel-Hamas war | Netanyahu convenes emergency Israeli cabinet, vows to ‘demolish Hamas’

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his expanded emergency cabinet for the first time on October 15, saying the national unity on display sent a message at home and abroad as as the country gears up to “demolish Hamas” in Gaza. The meeting, held in military headquarters in Tel Aviv, began with ministers standing for a moment’s silence in memory of some 1,300 Israelis killed in Hamas’ shock October 7 onslaught. Meanwhile. the Israeli military confirmed 126 people are being held hostages by Hamas. Military spokesman Richard Hecht also said that 286 Israeli soldiers were killed in military operations launched in response. Israeli forces are readying for a looming Gaza ground invasion. Israel has massed forces outside the long-blockaded enclave of 2.4 million ahead of what the army has said will be a land, air and sea attack involving a “significant ground operation”.

Operation Ajay | Two flights bring back 471 more Indians from Israel

Two flights from Tel Aviv carrying a total of 471 Indians landed in Delhi on October 15. One flight was operated by Air India and another by SpiceJet. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on October 15 said the third flight with 197 passengers landed at the Delhi airport in the morning. The fourth flight with 274 passengers onboard touches down in the national capital, he said in posts on social media platform X and also shared pictures of passengers.

BRS promises monthly honorarium of ₹3,000 for women, superfine rice supply through PDS in manifesto

Life insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to over 93 lakh below poverty line families on the lines of Rythu Bima being implemented to farmers, superfine rice supply through the public distribution system to all ration card holders under Telangana Annapurna scheme, monthly honorarium of ₹3,000 per eligible woman under Saubhagya Laxmi scheme are some of the promises rolled out in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi manifesto announced on October 15. Disclosing the features of the party’s manifesto after giving B-Forms and cheques of ₹40 lakh each for poll expenditure as funding to 51 candidates in BRS head office Telangana Bhavan, party’s president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced increase in the Aasara pension amount to old-aged, single women, differently-abled and others.

Assembly elections | Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana

The Congress on October 15 announced its first list of party candidates for the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly elections. The party announced 144 party candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections. In the State, the party fielded former Chief Minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath from his Chhindwara Assembly constituency. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from the Raghigath seat. In Chhattisgarh, where polls will be held in two phases, Congress announced 30 candidates, fielding CM Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy CM T.S. Singh Deo from Ambikapur. Meanwhile, 55 names figured in the party’s first list in Telangana. State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy will contest from Kodangal constituency.

ED attaches assets worth ₹315 crore of former NCP MP, his business groups in money laundering probe

The ED on October 15 said that it has provisionally attached 70 assets, including land, windmills, silver articles, diamond jewellery and bullion worth more than ₹315.60 crore, as part of an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering probe against a former Nationalist Congress Party MP from Maharashtra, his family and businesses. Ishwarlal Shankarlal Jain Lalwani, 77, who is perceived to be close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, is the promoter of the Rajmal Lakhichand Jewellers Pvt. Ltd, R L Gold Pvt. Ltd. and Manraj Jewellers among others.

Four years after India pulled out of RCEP talks, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh want to join

Four years after India walked out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, neighbours Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are now considering their chances of membership in the 15-nation trading bloc. Sri Lanka has already applied to join the RCEP, and President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who begins a visit to Beijing for the Belt and Road Initiative Forum on October 15, is expected to seek support for his country’s candidacy in meetings with leaders there. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government — whose Commerce Ministry has recommended joining RCEP — is expected to take a final decision only after elections are held there in January 2024, its Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said.

6 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine as Kyiv continues drone counterstrikes

Six people have been killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine in the past 24 hours, local officials reported on October 15. Two people were killed and three more injured in the Kherson area after more than 100 shells bombarded the region over the weekend, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on social media.

Poland votes in a high-stakes election that will determine whether right-wing party stays in power

Poland is holding a high-stakes election on October 15 that has energized many voters, with the ruling conservative nationalist party pitted against opposition groups that accuse it of eroding the foundations of the democratic system. The ruling party, Law and Justice, has a devoted base of supporters who appreciate its defence of Catholic traditions and its social spending on pensioners and families with children. The payments have given relief to poor people. However, support has shrunk since the last election in 2019 — when it won nearly 44% of the vote — amid high inflation, allegations of cronyism and bickering with European allies.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes west Afghanistan, a week after devastating quakes hit same region

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan on October 15, just over a week after strong quakes and aftershocks killed thousands of people and flattened entire villages in the same region. The U.S. Geological Survey said the latest quake’s epicentre was about 34km outside Herat, the provincial capital, and 8km below the surface. There were no immediate official reports of possible casualties or damage.

ICC World Cup | Every game now becomes almost like a final, says Australian captain Pat Cummins

Forced to treat every game as a final due to their awful start, skipper Pat Cummins on October 16 said Australia are fired up to perform against teams that they have done well against in the recent past. Australia were crushed by hosts India in their opener before stumbling to a 134-run defeat to South Africa on October 12. The Men from Down Under find themselves in a precarious position to win at least six of their remaining seven games to make the semi-finals. However, Cummins is not pressing the panic button just yet.