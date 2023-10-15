HamberMenu
Congress releases its first list of 55 candidates for Telangana Assembly Elections-2023

TPCC President Revanth Reddy to contest from Kodangal

October 15, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday released its first list of candidates who will contest Telangana Assembly Elections-2023. A total of 55 names figured in the first list. The significant among the candidates are Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy who will contest from Kodangal constituency. Currently, Mr Revanth Reddy is an MP from Malkajgiri constituency. He lost from Kodangal in the previous State Assembly elections,. Thereafter, he contested and won as an MP. 

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu will contest from Madhira. Senior Leader T. Jeevan Reddy will contest from Jagtial. Thurupu Jayaprakash Reddy, who is a vocal leader, will contest from Sangareddy. Thumkunta Narsa Reddy will contest from Gajwel - which is the stronghold of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Anjan Kumar Yadav Mandadi will contest from Musheerabad constituency.

Myanampally Hanumanth Rao- who recently resigned from BRS- was given a ticket to contest from Malkajgiri. And his son Mynampally Rohit Rao will contest from Medak. Prior to quitting BRS, Mr Hanumanth Rao created a storm with his remarks against BRS leader T. Harish Rao and demanded a ticket for his son from Medak constituency. Later, he quit BRS and joined Congress.   Former president of TPCC, Uttam Kumar Reddy will contest from Huzurnagar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from Nalgonda.

