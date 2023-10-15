Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh

October 15, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:40 am IST

The Congress on October 15 announced its first list of party candidates for the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly elections.

The party announced 144 party candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections.

In the State, the party fielded former Chief Minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath from his Chhindwara Assembly constituency. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from the Raghigath seat. He was a Minister in the last Kamal Nath government.

Mr. Nath is leading the Congress’ campaign in the State and is the most visible face on the ground. Notably, in 2018, Mr. Nath hadn’t contested the Assembly polls but was sworn in as the CM after the Congress returned to power in the State after 15 years with the support of four independent legislators, two BSP MLAs and one SP MLA. He later won a byelection from his pocket-borough Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency’s Chhindwara Assembly segment.

Other prominent leaders include former Minister of Higher Education of Madhya Pradesh Jitu Patwari, Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Vijayalakshmi Sadho and Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Lakshman Singh.

The announcement came after the party’s Central Election Committee met to finalise candidates at the AICC office in the national capital. Notably, the Kamal Nath government collapsed in March 2021 when 22 sitting Congress MLAs resigned under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, after the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) slammed the ruling party for the events of March 2020 when several Congress MLAs, led by MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned, resulting in the fall of the Kamal Nath government. “This time the public will not allow the formation of an undemocratic BJP government in Madhya Pradesh through the back door. This time the traitors will get a befitting reply. Congress party is moving towards full majority,” the Congress chief said.

The BJP has already named its candidates for 136 seats in the State, with its first list of 39 seats issued as early as on August 17.

The Congress is bidding to wrest power from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, with Rahul Gandhi and the party’s national general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, already holding a clutch of rallies in the State. Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the State will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The last date to file a nomination is October 30. The election will be conducted in one phase in the State and the counting will take place on December 3.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)