Operation Ajay: Two flights bring back 471 Indians from Israel

A total of four flights have been operated under Operation Ajay

October 15, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Minister of State for Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh (retd.) receives the Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under ‘Operation Ajay’ at New Delhi airport, on October 15, 2023.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh (retd.) receives the Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under ‘Operation Ajay’ at New Delhi airport, on October 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two flights from Tel Aviv carrying a total of 471 Indians landed in the national capital on October 15

One flight was operated by Air India and another by SpiceJet.

A total of four flights have been operated under Operation Ajay, which was launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel, where an intense conflict is going on with militant group Hamas.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said the third flight with 197 passengers landed at the Delhi airport in the morning.

The fourth flight with 274 passengers onboard touches down in the national capital, he said in posts on social media platform X and also shared pictures of passengers.

Two chartered flights from Tel Aviv, operated by Air India, came with a total of more than 435 passengers on Friday and Saturday.

