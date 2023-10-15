HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, day 9 LIVE updates | Second U.S. aircraft carrier to back Israel as Biden stresses civilian protection

Israel has been bombing Gaza into rubble for the past week, killing more than 2,200 and counting in response to a cross-border Hamas attack

October 15, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes fire amid the rubble of a house after it was hit by Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023.

A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes fire amid the rubble of a house after it was hit by Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Biden administration is sending the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel.

Palestinians struggled to flee from areas of Gaza targeted by the Israeli military while grappling with a growing water and medical supply shortage ahead of an expected land offensive a week after Hamas’ bloody, wide-ranging attack on Israel. Israel renewed calls on social media and in leaflets dropped from the air for Gaza residents to move south, while Hamas urged people to stay in their homes.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war, day 8 updates

A special flight carrying 274 Indian nationals wanting to leave Israel amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict left for home on Saturday, the second in a day and fourth since the launch of ‘Operation Ajay’.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow for Live updates:
  • October 15, 2023 06:34
    A Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon by Israeli shelling is laid to rest

    A Reuters videographer killed in Israeli shelling of southern Lebanon was laid to rest in his hometown Saturday in a funeral procession attended by hundreds of people.

    Draped in a Lebanese flag, Issam Abdallah’s body was carried on a stretcher through the streets of the southern town of Khiam, from his family’s home to the local cemetery.

    Dozens of journalists and Lebanese lawmakers attended the funeral.

    Abdallah was killed Friday evening near the village of Alma al-Shaab in south Lebanon when an Israeli shell landed on a gathering of international journalists covering an exchange of fire along the border between Israeli troops and members of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

    Reuters

  • October 15, 2023 06:30
    Second U.S. aircraft carrier to back Israel as Biden stresses civilian protection

    The U.S. on Saturday deployed a second aircraft carrier “to deter hostile actions against Israel” while President Joe Biden pushed for the protection of civilians amid the American ally’s siege and bombardment of Gaza.

    The presence of the USS Eisenhower and its affiliated warships in the eastern Mediterranean signals Washington’s “ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

    The Eisenhower joins the USS Ford carrier strike group which arrived earlier in the week “as part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack,” Mr. Austin said.

    AFP

