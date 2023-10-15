Chhattisgarh Assembly polls | Congress announces first list of candidates

October 15, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

The Congress on October 15 announced its first list of party candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The party has announced 30 candidates for the State polls that will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Congress has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from his Patan assembly constituency and deputy chief minister T.S. Singh Deo from Ambikapur assembly seat

Congress has fielded Girish Devangan in Rajnandgaon, where he will contest BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh. Congress leader Taradhwaj Sahu will contest the polls from Durg (Rural), Ravindra Choubey from Nawagarh, Yashoda Verma from Khairagarh, Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar, Deepak Baiji from Chitrakot and K Chavindra Karma Dantewada.

Results of the elections will be declared on December 3.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)