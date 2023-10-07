October 07, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

Palestinians say at least 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation for Hamas assault

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel’s retaliation after a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel. The toll came as Israel has carried out a number of airstrikes in Gaza and has clashed with gunmen at the border fence around the coastal territory. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented infiltration on October 7 into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country as the ruling Hamas militant group announced the beginning of a new operation. “We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address, declaring a mass army mobilization. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Israel after the attack and said, ““Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

Hangzhou Asian Games | Indian contingent finishes with record 107 medals

India finished with a record haul of 107 medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games, its best ever, on October 7, the penultimate day of the event. India has won 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals. There are no events scheduled for India on the final day of the event on October 8. On October 7, Day 14 of the event, India clinched six golds, four silvers and two bronzes.

Sikkim flash floods: Eight soldiers killed; search on for 14 missing

Even as search operations are ongoing to retrieve the 23 missing soldiers, one was found alive while another eight lost their lives in the flash floods the followed in the aftermath of a glacial lake burst in Sikkim. Search efforts continue to locate the 14 soldiers who are still missing. “Out of the 23 missing soldiers, one was rescued while the mortal remains of eight brave soldiers were recovered. Their sacrifice, while being deployed in forward areas in the service of the nation, will not be forgotten. Search operations to rescue remaining 14 soldiers and missing civilians are underway,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

NewsClick rejects allegations levelled in FIR against it as untenable, bogus

The NewsClick portal has rejected as untenable and bogus allegations levelled in a Delhi Police FIR against it, and said the proceedings initiated are “nothing but a blatant attempt to muzzle the free and independent press in India”. In an FIR filed under anti-terror law UAPA against NewsClick, the Delhi Police has alleged a large sum of funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty and cause disaffection against the country as part of a “larger criminal conspiracy”.

Gaganyaan mission | ISRO to commence unmanned flight tests; preparations under way for TV-D1

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is planning to commence uncrewed flight tests for the Gaganyaan mission, has started to make preparations for the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1). “Mission Gaganyaan: ISRO to commence unmanned flight tests for the Gaganyaan mission. Preparations for the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), which demonstrates the performance of the Crew Escape System, are under way,” the space agency posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Naxalites release Chhattisgarh police jawan after keeping him in captivity for eight days

A police jawan, who was abducted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district last week, has been released by them, officials said on October 7. Shankar Kudiyam (28), belonging to ‘Bastar Fighters’, a newly-raised unit of the state police, had been missing for nearly a week. On Thursday, Naxalites claimed that they had abducted him on September 29.

Himachal limps back to normalcy as monsoon withdraws; State govt. spending ₹4,500 crore

The southwest monsoon, which wrought havoc in Himachal Pradesh this season, triggering incidents of cloud bursts, flash floods, and landslides has completely withdrawn from the State, even as the hill State is limping back to normalcy. The monsoon withdrew from the hill State with a delay of 12 days on October 6 from its normal date of departure i.e. September 24, and saw 21% excess monsoon rainfall this year, according to the India Meteorological Department at Shimla.

Rajasthan CM announces caste survey as State heads into elections

With Assembly elections approaching, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the State will conduct a caste survey on the lines of the one done in Bihar. The issue was discussed on October 6 at a core committee meeting of the Rajasthan Congress held at the party’s war room in Jaipur. “The Rajasthan Government will also conduct a caste survey like the one held in Bihar,” Mr. Gehlot said after the meeting.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 14 in western Afghanistan

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit western Afghanistan on October 7 killing 14 and injuring 78, an official said, with predictions the toll could rise after reports of landslides and victims trapped under collapsed buildings. The United States Geological Survey said the epicentre was 40kms northwest of the region’s largest city of Herat, and was followed by seven aftershocks with magnitudes between 4.6 and 6.3.

No international inquiry possible into 2019 Easter bombings: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Dismissing the possibility of an international probe into the 2019 Easter terror attacks, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has reiterated that such an investigation into the incident was not permissible under the country’s law. Responding to Sunday’s editorial in the Catholic Church’s Messenger newspaper titled “An international investigation team is needed for an independent, transparent, and thorough investigation and monitoring”, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said, “We cannot endorse the idea of international investigations into Sri Lanka’s internal matters.” “The Constitution of Sri Lanka and all other existing laws do not provide for conducting international investigations. Consequently, carrying out such investigations would be in violation of the law,” a press release by the PMD said on October 6.

Sunak, Trudeau underscore need for de-escalation of India-Canada row

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau have underscored the importance of de-escalation of the India-Canada diplomatic row and respect for the rule of law in a call, which was dominated by the standoff over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada in June. According to a Downing Street statement, the British Indian leader spoke to Mr. Trudeau on Friday evening during which he was updated on the situation relating to Canadian diplomats in India. Both leaders agreed to stay in contact as Mr. Sunak reaffirmed the U.K. position of respect for the rule of law after Canada‘s allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of a pro-Khalistan wanted terrorist.

Amazon launches test satellites for its planned internet service to compete with SpaceX

Amazon launched the first test satellites for its planned internet service on Friday as a rival to SpaceX’s broadband network. United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket blasted off with the pair of test satellites, kicking off a programme that aims to improve global internet coverage with an eventual 3,236 satellites around Earth. Amazon plans to begin offering service by the end of next year.

Ban vs Afg | Miraz’s all-round effort headlines Bangladesh’s smooth six-wicket win over Afghanistan

The glittering all-round performance of Mehidy Hasan Miraz headlined Bangladesh’s smooth six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their World Cup opener in Dharamsala on October 7. Miraz first employed his off-spin effectively to take 3 for 25, helping Bangladesh to bundle out Afghanistan for 156, and then returned to make a crucial 57 off 73 balls in his side’s facile chase that got over in 34.4 overs.

India vs Australia WC | Confident India ready for Australian challenge

Rohit Sharma, one of the most revered cricketers of his generation, would carry the audible expectations of a billion people when his Indian team starts its high-stakes World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. For the sports aficionados, the Asian Games campaign with 100-plus medals was a juicy appetiser and they are bracing up for exotic main course from country’s most followed sports team.