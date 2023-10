Israel-Palestine conflict live updates | Israel declares ‘state of readiness for war’

Israel has declared a “state of readiness for war” after barrages of rockets were fired at Israel from the blockaded Gaza Strip

October 07, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented infiltration Saturday into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country as the ruling Hamas militant group announced the beginning of a new operation. In response, Israel has declared a “state of readiness for war”. The attack has so far killed at least one person and injured 16 others.

The outbreak of conflict follows months of surging violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with fatalities in the occupied West Bank hitting a scale not seen in years. Air raid sirens wailed across Israel’s south and central areas, with the Israeli army urging the public to stay near bomb shelters.

The elusive leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, announced the beginning of what he called “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.” “Enough is enough,” he said in the recorded message, as he called on Palestinians to join the fight. He said Hamas had fired over 5,000 rockets into Israel.

