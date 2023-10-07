HamberMenu
Sikkim flash floods: Eight soldiers killed; search on for 14 missing

Eight Army soldiers were among those killed in the flash flood which was triggered by a glacial lake burst in Sikkim

October 07, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A hunt for survivors is on after a glacial lake burst through a dam in India’s Silkkim.

A hunt for survivors is on after a glacial lake burst through a dam in India’s Silkkim. | Photo Credit: AP

Even as search operations are ongoing to retrieve the 23 missing soldiers, one was found alive while another eight lost their lives in the flash floods the followed in the aftermath of a glacial lake burst in Sikkim. Search efforts continue to locate the 14 soldiers who are still missing.

“Out of the 23 missing soldiers, one was rescued while the mortal remains of eight brave soldiers were recovered. Their sacrifice, while being deployed in forward areas in the service of the nation, will not be forgotten. Search operations to rescue remaining 14 soldiers and missing civilians are underway,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The search has been focussed in the downstream areas of Teesta Barrage while at the site of incident at Burdang near Singtam, the army vehicles are being dug out and stores being recovered. “Additional resources in terms of teams of TMR (Tiranga Mountain Rescue), tracker dogs, special radars have been brought in, to assist in the search operations,” the Defence Spokesperson in Guwahati said.

Survey is also being carried out by all agencies to assess the damage and plan restoration of road connectivity. The road link between Singtam and Burdang has been restored with the clearing of a single lane for vehicular traffic.

