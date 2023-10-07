HamberMenu
Naxalites release Chhattisgarh police jawan after keeping him in captivity for eight days

On late Friday evening, Shankar Kudiyam was released in the presence of members of Sarva Adivasi Samaj, an umbrella body of tribal organisations, and his relatives.

October 07, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Bijapur

PTI
Representational image of Naxal soldiers in a forest in Bastar

Representational image of Naxal soldiers in a forest in Bastar | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

A police jawan, who was abducted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district last week, has been released by them, officials said on Saturday.

Shankar Kudiyam (28), belonging to 'Bastar Fighters', a newly-raised unit of the state police, had been missing for nearly a week. On Thursday, Naxalites claimed that they had abducted him on September 29.

On late Friday evening, Kudiyam was released in the presence of members of Sarva Adivasi Samaj, an umbrella body of tribal organisations, and his relatives.

Talking to a local journalist following his release, Kudiyam said he was kidnapped by Naxalites.

"After interrogating me, they decided to kill me. However, later they changed their mind after members of the samaj (tribal community) and my panchayat urged them to forgive me. Even I apologised to them. They freed me after eight days," he said.

Asked if he was tortured during the captivity, the constable denied and said the Naxals treated him like their friend.

On Thursday, a press note purportedly issued in the name of Anita Mandavi, secretary of Maad Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist), stated Kudiyam, a resident of Eramnar village, was abducted by them on September 29 and his interrogation was underway.

Police had the information about his abduction but they did not disclose it, which shows their intention, it claimed.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Anjneya Varshney in a statement said they learnt about Kudiyam's abduction after Naxalites issued a statement.

On many occasions, the police have adopted a humanitarian approach in rescuing and saving the lives of Naxals who were injured in exchanges of fire, the SP said.

Sarva Adivasi Samaj had also appealed to Naxalites to release Kudiyam.

