Hangzhou Asian Games | Indian contingent finishes with record 107 medals

October 07, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian men kabaddi layers pose for a picture after winning the gold medal against defending champion Iran at the Hangzhou Asian Games, on October 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

On day 14 of the Hangzhou Asian Games, 650-strong Indian contingent finished with a record 107 medals, on October 7. This is the nation’s biggest-ever haul in a single edition of the quadrennial showpiece.

Ahead of the final day of the 2023 Hangzhou Games, India has won 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

India’s previous best haul of medals was 70 at the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games. The haul of 70 medals included 16 gold medals.

On Day 14, India clinched 6 gold medals, 4 silver and 2 bronze — a total of 12 medals.

At the start of October 7, 2023, India won a bronze in archery with Aditi Swami clinched it in the women’s compound individual event.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam performed a hat-trick of golds by clinching the women’s compound individual archery event. In the men’s individual compound event Ojas Deotale bagged the gold while Abhishek Verma clinched the silver.

The 100th medal came when Indian women kabaddi team clinched the gold by defeating Chinese Taipei in the final. Later in the day, Indian men also clinched the gold by defeating defending champion Iran in the controversial final.

Indian men’s cricket team followed it up with another gold. Though the match was abandoned due to rain, India won the gold by virtue of higher ranking than Afghanistan. The Indian men clinched the gold without having to bat.

Star men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty earned India’s first-ever badminton gold medal at the Asian Games with a straight-game win over South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho.

Indian women hockey team defeated the defending champion Japan 2-1 in the bronze medal play-off.

In the men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling, Deepak Punia lost to Iranian legend Hasan Yazdani to settle for silver. Indian wrestlers returned with 6 medals without a gold at this Asian Games.

Finally, both Indian men and women chess team settled for silver.

