HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ban vs Afg | Bangladesh opt to bowl, pick up early wickets against Afghanistan

Bangladesh has won the toss and chose to bowl against Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup at Dharamsala, India

October 07, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

AP
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan celebrate after taking a wicket during Match 3 between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan celebrate after taking a wicket during Match 3 between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl against Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday at Dharamsala, India. Skipper Shakib Al Hassan picked up two early wickets as Afghanistan were 86 for the loss of two in 17 overs.

ALSO READ
ICC World Cup preview | Perennial underachiever Bangladesh can cause a stir or two

It was the first of two World Cup matches on Saturday, with South Africa scheduled to play Sri Lanka in a later match at New Delhi.

Afghanistan lost all nine games at the 2019 World Cup in England. Pacer Naveen ul Haq is back into the side, but Afghanistan has gone spin heavy with three frontline spinners in Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Bangladesh has never qualified for the semifinals at a World Cup and skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be hoping to improve on that record in his fifth and final time at the tournament.

It has chosen to go with a pace-heavy lineup to counter Afghanistan’s spin. Pacer Taskin Ahmed has taken 21 wickets in 10 ODIs in 2023, and has enjoyed past success against Afghanistan openers.

ALSO READ
ICC World Cup preview | Afghanistan’s primary goal will be to improve its poor record

This is the first of four World Cup games to be played at Dharamsala and the only day game. The picturesque ground will also host India versus New Zealand on Oct. 22.

Conditions at the high altitude ground suit fast bowlers and aid batsmen in the second innings.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / cricket / Bangladesh / Afghanistan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.