Top news of the day: I-T dept. attaches properties worth ₹1,000 crore linked to Ajit Pawar; Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh remanded to ED custody till Nov. 6, and more

The Income Tax Department has provisionally attached assets worth ₹1,000 crore allegedly linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The move follows the raids last month on businesses and properties belonging to Mr. Pawar’s relatives and aides.

A Mumbai court on November 2 remanded former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 6. Mr. Deshmukh, arrested by ED late on November 1 night after over 12 hours of questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the State police establishment, was produced for remand before Additional Sessions Judge P.B. Jadhav, who presided over the special holiday court.

At least two explosions followed by gunfire hit Afghanistan's biggest military hospital in Kabul, witnesses and Taliban officials said on November 2. Interior Ministry Spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital.

October 30 saw bypolls across 11 States for three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats that will have implications for the politics of each of these States. The votes for these constituencies are being counted.

Continuing its political dominance in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday won all four Assembly seats that held byelections on October 30. The State’s ruling party polled close to 75% of the votes while the opposition BJP managed to secure only 14.5% votes.

With 10,423 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,96,237, while the active cases were recorded at 1,53,776, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

India recorded 125 extremely heavy rainfall events during September and October in 2021, the highest in five years, owing to the late withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and higher-than-normal low-pressure systems, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The CBI on Tuesday filed its first charge sheet in the case pertaining to arrest of Navy officers handling sensitive submarine retro-fitting project for allegedly leaking confidential information in return of pecuniary gains, officials said.

India will always strengthen any effort for sustainable development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on November 2 after Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission described India as a key partner in combating climate change.

At least 13 people were injured, including four critically, in a blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, police said. The four critically injured patients were shifted to Quetta while nine others were taken to a hospital in Kharan district, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Qasim said.

Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the Indian cricket team in the three T20 Internationals against New Zealand, starting November 17, while Virat Kohli's future as ODI captain will be discussed when the BCCI leadership and the national selectors meet in the next couple of days. The possibility of outgoing T20 skipper Kohli losing his ODI captaincy is strong.

English umpire Michael Gough has been withdrawn from officiating in the ongoing T20 World Cup for six days and was placed under quarantine for an alleged bio-bubble breach, according to a report.

Set sometime before the events of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves while lacking in the crucial Z factor, is goofy and fun nevertheless. While zombies are roaring and rampaging in Las Vegas — eating up intrepid television reporters on the way, Sebastian Schlencht-Wöhnert (Matthias Schweighöfer) is a teller at a bank in Potsdam, Germany.

Actor Suriya’s latest outing Jai Bheem has received rave reviews. The movie is based on real-life instances of how the Irula tribes in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu were subjected to custodial torture in 1995, and the legal fight put up on behalf of them by a human rights lawyer. The screen name of Mr. Suriya in the movie is Chandru and the latter is none other than Justice K. Chandru of Madras High Court.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba for the first time after he became the premier of the Himalayan Nation in July and discussed ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties and combat climate change, COVID-19 and facilitate post pandemic recovery.