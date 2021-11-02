Bypoll results live updates | Congress candidates lead in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar

October 30 saw bypolls across 11 States for three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats that will have implications for the politics of each of these States. The votes for these constituencies are being counted.

Here are the latest developments:

Bihar

Bihar bypolls | JD(U), RJD lead in one seat each

The ruling JD(U) and main opposition RJD are leading in one assembly seat each in Bihar, early trends showed on Tuesday.

Rajeev Kumar Singh of JD(U) was leading by a margin of 224 votes over his RJD rival Arun Kumar in Tarapur, according to the Election Commission website. RJD's Ganesh Bharti was ahead of JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hajari by 365 votes.

By-elections to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats were necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) lawmakers. - PTI

Maharashtra

Maharashtra bypoll | Congress candidate leads in Deglur Assembly seat

Congress candidate Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar was leading over BJP’s Subhash Pirajirao Sabne by 1624 votes after the first round of counting of votes in Maharashtra’s Deglur (SC) Assembly bypoll, an official said on Tuesday.

Counting for the bypoll, necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar due to coronavirus, began at 8 am.

The constituency is in Nanded district, from where state public works department minister Ashok Chavan hails. - PTI

Karnataka

Karnataka Bypolls | Congress leads in Hangal

Counting of votes for the by-election to Hangal Assembly segment began as per schedule. After the fifth round of counting, Congress candidate Srinivas Mane was leading with 1,320 votes.

Mr. Mane has secured 23,324 votes, BJP candidate and former MLA Shivaraj Sajjanar has 22,024 votes while JD(S) candidate Niyaz Sheikh has secured just 204 votes.

Women line up at a polling station in Hanmumanakoppa in Hangal Assembly constituency on October 30, 2021 during the bypoll.

Assam

Assam assembly bypolls | BJP leads in Bhabanipur and Thowra

Ruling BJP candidates are leading in Bhabanipur and Thowra assembly bypolls in Assam, according to initial trends available for two of the five seats where counting of votes is underway.

Counting of votes was underway on Tuesday for the five assembly seats in Assam where bypolls were held on October 30 amid tight security.

Altogether 73.77% of nearly eight lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Thowra and Mariani.

Voters show their hands with gloves as they stand in a queue to cast their vote for Tamulpur assembly bypolls, at a polling booth in Baksa district, on October 30, 2021.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Dadra and Nagar Haveli bypoll | Counting of votes begins for Lok Sabha seat

Counting of votes for the bypoll to Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency began on the morning of November 2, an official said.

During the bypoll held on October 30, a voter turnout of 75% was recorded in this constituency, reserved for ST, which is a part of the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The number of registered voters in the constituency is 2.58 lakh, Election Commission officials earlier said.

The counting of votes began at 8.30 a.m. on November 2, the official said. - PTI

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh bypolls | Vote counting begins, BJP takes lead in Khandwa Lok Sabha seat

Counting of votes began on the morning of November 2 for bypolls in three Assembly seats and Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The byelections were held on October 30.

In the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil was leading by 2,033 votes over his Congress rival Rajnarayan Singh Purni after the first round, the official said.

The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on November 2 amid tight security, he said. - PTI

Haryana

Haryana | Counting of votes starts for Ellenabad bypoll

Counting of votes for the October 30 bypoll to the Ellenabad assembly constituency in Haryana's Sirsa district started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements.

The bypoll was necessitated after Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala's resignation as the MLA from the seat in January in protest against three central farm laws.

There are 19 candidates in the fray, including Mr. Chautala, Congress nominee Pawan Beniwal and BJP-JJP candidate Gobind Kanda. Gobind Kanda, the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently. - PTI

Telangana

Huzurabad bypoll | Counting of votes begins

Counting of votes polled in the keenly-watched by-election to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Telangana commenced on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The exercise to count 2,05,236 votes began at 8 AM at the SRR Government Degree College in Karimnagar town amid elaborate arrangements.

The counting would be conducted in 22 rounds, officials said. COVID-19 precautions were being followed in the counting process. The polling held on Saturday saw 86.64% votes being cast. - PTI

Police personnel stand guard outside the strong room of the counting centre for Huzurabad bypoll in Karimnagar on November 1, 2021.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh bypolls | Counting of votes begin for one Lok Sabha, 3 Assembly seats

Counting of votes for the recently held bye-elections to the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2 amid tight security arrangements. Twenty-five centres have been set up for counting of votes of the Mandi parliamentary bypoll and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly bye-elections which were held on October 30.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Palrasu said that 11 counting observers have been deputed for the Mandi seat while three general observers have been deputed as counting observers for the Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai seats.

Besides them, one micro-observer has also been deployed at each counting table, the official said. - PTI

A voter gets his finger marked with indelible ink at a polling station during the bypoll of Mandi constituency, in Lahaul-Spiti district, Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan bypolls | Congress candidates lead in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar

Congress candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shaktawat are leading in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan respectively, on Tuesday, according to available trends.

Nagraj Meena is leading by a margin of 1,185 votes over BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad.

In Vallabhnagar, Ms. Shaktawat is ahead of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Udailal Dangi by a margin of 1,269 votes.

The counting of votes polled in Assembly bypolls for Rajasthan's Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) seats began amid tight security arrangements on Tuesday. - PTI