PM Modi meets Nepal PM Deuba in Glasgow to discuss bilateral ties, other matters

The meeting with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, on the sidelines of the U.N. conference on climate change in Glasgow, took place after PM Narendra Modi launched the Initiative for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) for developing infrastructure of small island nations.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba for the first time after he became the premier of the Himalayan Nation in July and discussed ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties and combat climate change, COVID-19 and facilitate post pandemic recovery.

The meeting between Mr. Modi and Mr. Deuba, on the sidelines of the U.N. conference on climate change in Glasgow, took place after the former launched the Initiative for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) for developing infrastructure of small island nations.

“PM @narendramodi met PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba today. In their first engagement since PM Deuba assumed office, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen our close bilateral ties. Also discussed climate, COVID-19 & resolved to work together toward post pandemic recovery,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Also read: CoP26: UK launches India Green Guarantee, commits new funds for EVs in India

It was their first engagement since Mr. Deuba, President of the Nepali Congress, became the Prime Minister of Nepal in July for the fifth time.

Prime Minister Modi had immediately congratulated Mr. Deuba after the veteran Nepalese leader won a vote of confidence in the reinstated House of Representatives in July.

Mr. Deuba had thanked his Indian counterpart for the congratulatory message and said he shared views with him on further strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries during a cordial telephone conversation.

Also read: CoP26 summit | PM Modi highlights ‘injustice’ to developing countries

The bilateral ties came under strain under former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli after India opened an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8, 2020.

In a separate bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi also met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and exchanged views on bilateral and regional developments.

“On the sidelines of #COP26 today, PM @narendramodi met President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa. Exchanged views on bilateral & regional developments. Also appreciated the cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, including mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates,” Mr. Bagchi said on Twitter.


