India saw 125 extremely heavy rainfall events this September, October, highest in 5 years: IMD

Kerala once again bore the brunt of heavy rain and flooding. File   | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

India recorded 125 extremely heavy rainfall events during September and October in 2021, the highest in five years, owing to the late withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and higher-than-normal low-pressure systems, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The country recorded 89 extremely heavy rainfall events in September against 61 in the same month last year, 59 in 2019; 44 in 2018 and 29 in 2017.

Also, 36 such events were witnessed in October this year as against 10 in the corresponding period in 2020; 16 in 2019; 17 in 2018 and 12 in 2017, according to IMD data.

The meteorological department said the causes of disastrous weather episodes included the late withdrawal of the monsoon, a higher-than-normal number of low-pressure systems during the period and the interaction of active western disturbances with low-pressure systems in October.

Nine low-pressure systems, including two cyclones, one deep depression and six lows, affected the country during the period.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm heavy, and between 115.6 and 204.4 very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.


