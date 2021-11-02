International

Taliban: Blast targets civilians outside Kabul hospital

An explosion rocked Afghanistan's capital on November 2 apparently targeting civilians in front of a military hospital, a Taliban spokesman said.

Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press that the explosion in Kabul targeted civilians outside Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital.

He said that still there is no information on casualties and he did not confirm a second explosion on the site.

Sounds of two explosions could be heard in the 10th district of Kabul. Area residents said they also heard the sound of gunfire.


This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.
