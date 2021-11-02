National

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh remanded to ED custody till Nov 6

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh being taken to a hospital for his medical check-up, after his arrest in a money laundering case, in Mumbai on November 2, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A Mumbai court on November 2 remanded former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 6.

Mr. Deshmukh, arrested by ED late on November 1 night after over 12 hours of questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the State police establishment, was produced for remand before Additional Sessions Judge P.B. Jadhav, who presided over the special holiday court.

Before producing him in court, the prosecuting agency took the NCP leader to the State-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a regular medical checkup.

The ED had initiated a probe against Mr. Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

The ED’s case is that Mr. Deshmukh, while serving as the State’s Home Minister, misused his official position and through dismissed cop Sachin Waze collected ₹4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The ED has also arrested two other persons in the case — Sanjeev Palande (Additional Collector-rank official who was working as Deshmukh’s private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh’s personal assistant).


