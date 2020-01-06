Top news of the day: Delhi goes to polls on Feb. 8, counting of votes on Feb. 11; 25 crore people likely to participate in nationwide strike on Jan. 8, and more

Elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly would be held on February 8 and the votes counted on February 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday.

A day after violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, the university saw heavy security in place.

Ten central trade unions on Monday said around 25 crore people will participate in a nationwide strike on January 8 to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies. Trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.

A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear from January 13, the issue of allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple along with other contentious issues of alleged discrimination against Muslim and Parsi women.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought an explanation from the Assam government over the allegation that the State coordinator for NRC was making communal statements.\

India dropped four places, from 2018, to take the 112th rank in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2019-2020. The Index measures the extent of gender-based gaps in economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment. In the health and survival parameter, India’s performance is dismal, ranking 150th out of 153 countries.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday demanded that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government withdraw the cases lodged against “innocent” persons who participated in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and release them immediately from jail.

The Enforcement Directorate has come across about half-a-dozen cases in which unscrupulous elements impersonated as Agency officials with the intention of extorting money.

Weeping amid wails from a crowd of hundreds of thousands of mourners, Iran’s Supreme Leader on Monday prayed over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, an attack that’s drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred to March 17 the final hearing of appeals filed by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi against a Delhi High Court decision to allow the Income-Tax department to re-open their tax assessments for 2011-12 in the Young Indian case.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said that the State government would protect the interests of all citizens, irrespective of their religion or creed. “The government of Tamil Nadu will ensure that the interests of all citizens regardless of religion or creed are protected,” he said in his customary address on the first day of this year’s Legislative Assembly session. The Governor added that the Tamil Nadu government would urge the Centre to provide dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in the State.

A washed out series-opener means Shikhar Dhawan has one game less to make a statement in his quest to outperform an in-form KL Rahul, making the opener’s fortunes an interesting sub-plot of India’s second T20 International against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.