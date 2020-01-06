ED issues alert on extortion rackets

The Enforcement Directorate has come across about half-a-dozen cases in which unscrupulous elements impersonated as Agency officials with the intention of extorting money.

“We have got FIRs (First Information Reports) registered with the local police in different parts of the country for stringent legal action against the imposters. One person has been arrested in a case, in which the accused had sent an email using an ID similar to that of an ED official,” said a senior Agency official on Monday.

‘Spoofing’ technique

One such case was also reported in 2017 when the Agency had a case registered with the Delhi Police. It was suspected that the caller ID “spoofing” technique had been used to show that the call had originated from the ED’s office.

In view of these incidents, the ED has issued a statement that the agency will continue to take action against such elements who “indulge in fake correspondences with the general public with an ulterior motive to extract money”.

The official said that in some cases, fake summonses and letters in the Agency’s name were issued. “On receipt of complaints of such a nature, the ED takes swift action by approaching the local police authorities and making complaints/FIRs,” said the Agency.

‘Report such cases’

Urging people to report such cases for necessary action, the ED said it had taken certain measures to check such criminal activities to prevent unscrupulous elements from harassing innocent persons.

“Such information can be shared through regional officers at Chandigarh (0172-2540465), Delhi (011-23210692), Mumbai (022-22614091), Chennai (044-28255051) and Kolkata (033-23378343). In case of any inconvenience, the victim can contact the Head Office (011-24692055) or email at dir-enforcement@nic.in,” said the agency.

CBI, too

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also come across such cases in the recent past. Last month, the CBI arrested two persons, including one who had posed as the Agency’s chief to threaten Customs officials and dissuade them from pursuing a probe against three private companies.

The accused had used the “spoofing” technique to project that he was calling from the CBI Headquarters in Delhi.