JNU violence: Delhi police registers case against unidentified people

A day after violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, the university saw heavy security in place.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Here are the latest updates:

10.50 am

Amit Shah speaks to Delhi LG; requests him to call JNU representatives for talks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday talked to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for discussions, officials said.

The telephonic conversation between the Home Minister and the LG came a day after masked men indulged in violence on the JNU campus.

“The Home Minister spoke to the LG and requested him to initiate discussions with representatives from the JNU,” an official said.

Yesterday, the Home Minister had spoken to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The Home Ministry has sought a report from the Delhi Police.

- PTI

10.45 am

Kerala CM Vijayan condemns violence at JNU

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condemned the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New in Delhi and said “Nazi- style attacks” on students and teachers inside the campus was an attempt to create unrest and violence in the country.

Mr. Vijayan said the attack on students is an “appalling display of intolerance running amok” and asked the Sangh Parivar forces to end its “diabolical plan” to silence the universities with bloodshed.

“Those who attempted the Nazi-style onslaught on students and teachers of JNU was trying to create unrest and violence in the country... The attackers assumed the character of a terrorist group and reached the campus with deadly weapons,” CM Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

He said the news report that the ABVP activists attempted to stop the ambulance carrying the injured students union president, showed the extent of their plan to create a riot.

“Sangh Parivar must end this diabolical plan to silence the universities with bloodshed. Remember, those students are speaking for all,” he added.

- PTI

10.40 am

JNUSU accuses VC of ‘perpetrating violence’, demands his removal

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Monday accused the vice-chancellor of “perpetrating violence” in the university.

Accusing Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar of behaving like a “mobster”, the JNUSU said he used all means to ensure that students and teachers faced “violence“.

It also alleged that outsiders were brought in with lathis and rods to “perpetrate violence".

“This Vice Chancellor is a cowardly vice-chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonise JNU,” the JNUSU charged.

For nearly 70 days now, students of JNU have been on a strike against a hostel fee hike.

“The violence that happened is the result of the desperation and frustration of the VC and his cronies. But the chronology of events that unfolded today is a shameful episode for the Delhi Police who gave a safe passage to ABVP goons imported from outside,” the JNUSU alleged.

It demanded that the vice-chancellor tender his resignation or be removed by the HRD Ministry.

- PTI

10.35 am

Delhi police registers case against unidentified people

The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people in connection with violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University, officials said on Monday. The case has been registered under section of rioting and damage to property, they said.

- PTI

10. 25 am

Injured JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh discharged from AIIMS

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence at the university, was discharged from the AIIMS here on Monday. Ghosh suffered head injuries in the violence that took place on the campus on Sunday.

JNUSU President has been brutually attacked by ABVP Gundas. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/X9yJ4r7DeY — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

The JNUSU had alleged that she was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

- PTI

10 am

Heavy security at JNU after violence on campus

Massive deployment of security personnel remained in place on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru University, with authorities only allowing students with valid ID cards inside the campus which had witnessed violence. According to sources, security was deployed outside the hostels, administration block and other important locations.

Entry of outsiders including media was restricted, the sources said.

- PTI

9.45 am

Magsaysay award-winning musician T.M. Krishna spoke out against the normalization of hate in our society.

"If we still unwilling to recognize and raise our voice collectively against the hate and violence that the BJP, RSS and those in power have consciously and systematically spread and normalized in our society nothing can save us. The time has come for all of us to STOP them," he wrote on Twitter.

9.30 am

Bollywood actors react:

Actor Kriti Sanon termed the incident "horrifying", adding that violence is never the solution.

"It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What’s going on in India is horrifying!!" she wrote on Twitter. "Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas!Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman?"

Scripwriter Alankrita Shrivastava wrote:

"A democratically elected government in a functioning democracy is accountable to the people. Who from the government is taking responsibility for the violent attacks on students? Who is going to resign? If tonight we as a country cannot grow a conscience then there is no hope. The writing is on the wall. Think carefully about which side of history you want to be on. Each person who speaks up counts. There has to be a greater number of people who value and treasure humanity."