Data | How many people died during anti-CAA protests?

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) occurred in at least 94 districts across 14 States. Close to 48% of protests recorded at least one violent incident or police action such as detention/lathi charge or both. Deaths of at least 31 people were related to the violence that ensued during the protests.

Mapping the protests

Map shows districts which recorded at least one violent incident or police action or both and those that didn’t. At least 24 districts in U.P. witnessed protests, of which >90% recorded violent incidents or police action or both. Among the metros, only Mumbai witnessed protests where no violence or police action were recorded to have taken place. Delhi witnessed violent incidents, police action and detention as did Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Protest locations