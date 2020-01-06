Delhi to go to polls on Feb 8, counting on Feb 11

Elections to the Delhi Assembly will be held in a single phase on February 8 and the votes will be counted on February 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday.

The notification of election will be on January 14. Last day for nominations will be January 21. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on Jan 22. Last date of withdrawal will be January 24.

There are 1,46,92,136 electors and 2,689 polling locations, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

"We have taken a conscious decision that DCPs and DEOs personally visit polling locations with six or more polling stations," he added.

"Ironically the turnout in Left-wing affected areas in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh has been far more than some of the constituencies of Delhi," Mr. Arora said pointing out at the lower turnout in the National Capital.

In a bid to make polling people-friendly, all the polling booths will be on the ground floor. Persons with disabilities and senior citizens to be provided pick-up and drop facility.

Model Code of Conduct has come into force from January 6. Delhi has 70 constituencies and the term of the sitting Legislative Assembly ends on February 22.