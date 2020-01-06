Data | Where does India stand in the Global Gender Gap Index?

India dropped four places, from 2018, to take the 112th rank in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2019-2020. The Index measures the extent of gender-based gaps in economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment. In the health and survival parameter, India’s performance is dismal, ranking 150th out of 153 countries.

Global Rankings

Iceland topped the gender parity rankings, redressing 87.7% of the gender gap. India was ranked 112th, having addressed only 66.8% of the gap.

Where India stands

image/svg+xml Country Gap closed 2020 (%) 2020 Rank Iceland (0) 87.7 1 Bangladesh (-2) 72.6 50 Nepal (4) 68 101 Sri Lanka (-2) 68 102 China (-3) 67.6 106 India (-4) 66.8 112 Myanmar (-26) 66.5 114 Pakistan (-3) 56.4 151 Yemen (-4) 49.4 153

Economic woes

Barring the economic participation index, all sub-indices witnessed marginal improvement, globally, compared to 2018.

State of indices

image/svg+xml 3 2 1 0 -1 Health and survival Educational attainment Political Economic participation and opportunity Change (% points)

Poor among BRICS

For all sub-indices, the highest possible score is 1 (gender parity) and the lowest possible score is 0 (imparity). The chart shows India’s score in these sub-indices compared to other South Asian and BRICS nations.

India’s position across indices

image/svg+xml 0.72 0.76 0.8 0.84 0.88 0.92 0.96 1 Educational attainment Pakistan India Yemen 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 Economic participation India Bangladesh 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Political empowerment India Nepal Bangladesh 0.93 0.94 0.95 0.96 0.97 0.98 Health and survival India China Bangladesh

Unhealthy rank

Among all indices, India’s rank was the worst in the Health and Survival parameter which is computed in terms of life expectancy for women and sex ratio at birth. India ranked second-worst among South Asian and BRICS nations in the sex ratio category.

India’s rank in health parameters