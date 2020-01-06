Data

Data | Where does India stand in the Global Gender Gap Index?

India was ranked 112th World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2019-2020, having addressed only 66.8% of the gap. Image for representative purposes only.

India was ranked 112th World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2019-2020, having addressed only 66.8% of the gap. Image for representative purposes only.   | Photo Credit:

more-in

World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2019-2020 measures the extent of gender-based gaps in economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.

India dropped four places, from 2018, to take the 112th rank in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2019-2020. The Index measures the extent of gender-based gaps in economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment. In the health and survival parameter, India’s performance is dismal, ranking 150th out of 153 countries.

Global Rankings

Iceland topped the gender parity rankings, redressing 87.7% of the gender gap. India was ranked 112th, having addressed only 66.8% of the gap.

Where India stands

image/svg+xml Country Gap closed 2020 (%) 2020 Rank Iceland (0) 87.7 1 Bangladesh (-2) 72.6 50 Nepal (4) 68 101 Sri Lanka (-2) 68 102 China (-3) 67.6 106 India (-4) 66.8 112 Myanmar (-26) 66.5 114 Pakistan (-3) 56.4 151 Yemen (-4) 49.4 153
 

Economic woes

Barring the economic participation index, all sub-indices witnessed marginal improvement, globally, compared to 2018.

State of indices

image/svg+xml 3 2 1 0 -1 Health and survival Educational attainment Political Economic participation and opportunity Change (% points)
 

Poor among BRICS

For all sub-indices, the highest possible score is 1 (gender parity) and the lowest possible score is 0 (imparity). The chart shows India’s score in these sub-indices compared to other South Asian and BRICS nations.

India’s position across indices

image/svg+xml 0.72 0.76 0.8 0.84 0.88 0.92 0.96 1 Educational attainment Pakistan India Yemen 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 Economic participation India Bangladesh 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Political empowerment India Nepal Bangladesh 0.93 0.94 0.95 0.96 0.97 0.98 Health and survival India China Bangladesh

Unhealthy rank

Among all indices, India’s rank was the worst in the Health and Survival parameter which is computed in terms of life expectancy for women and sex ratio at birth. India ranked second-worst among South Asian and BRICS nations in the sex ratio category.

India’s rank in health parameters

image/svg+xml 1 1.02 1.04 1.06 1.08 Health expectancy Pakistan India 0.89 0.9 0.92 0.93 0.91 0.94 Sex ratio at birth China Pakistan India
 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Society Data
health
education
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 6:04:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-where-does-india-stand-in-the-global-gender-gap-index/article30494545.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY