Tamil Nadu will protect all citizens regardless of religion, creed, says Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said that the State government would protect the interests of all citizens, irrespective of their religion or creed.

“The government of Tamil Nadu will ensure that the interests of all citizens regardless of religion or creed are protected,” he said in his customary address on the first day of this year’s Legislative Assembly session. The Governor added that the Tamil Nadu government would urge the Centre to provide dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in the State.

Tamil Nadu aimed to be an “inclusive society”, where socially deprived sections including Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs), Most Backward Classes (MBCs), denotified communities, minorities and persons with disabilities were “safe, secure and empowered,” he said.

Through the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation, Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation, “the economic development of persons belonging to SC, ST, BC, MBC and denotified communities and minorities is ensured,” the Governor said.

He said the State government was “fully committed” to the cause of social justice and would protect the 69 % reservation followed in Tamil Nadu for the SCs, STs, BCs, BC Muslims, MBCs and denotified communities. The 4% reservation in employment for persons with disabilities would be ensured and suitable posts identified in all categories to provide them with employment.

Diminution of funds flow from Centre to TN

“There has been a diminution in the overall flow of Central funds to Tamil Nadu. Contrary to the impression that the 14th Finance Commission’s recommendations increased the gross flow of resources from the Centre to the States, in reality there has been reduction in the gross transfers from the Centre to States,” Mr Purohit said.

Tamil Nadu was eagerly awaiting the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission and further was hopeful of a fair and equitable distribution of resources that rewarded efficiency and performance. He urged the Centre to settle the dues of Tamil Nadu at the earliest.

Reiterating Tamil Nadu government’s stand against the proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu by the Karnataka government, he urged the Centre and the Kerala government to accord clearances to strengthen the Mullaiperiyar dam.