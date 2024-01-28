January 28, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Nitish Kumar returns to NDA, sworn in Bihar CM for ninth time

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna. Along with Mr. Kumar, BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha, Samrat Choudhary and Prem Kumar took oath as Ministers in the new government. JD(U) members Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Yadav and Shrawan Kumar also took oath in addition to former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustan Awam Morcha’s Santosh Kumar Suman and independent legislator Sumit Singh. Earlier in the day, Mr. Kumar resigned as Chief Minister, saying “things were not working well” for him in the Mahagathbandhan and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

CJI says it is time to begin ‘difficult conversations’ on the need for long vacations in the Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on January 28 said the diamond jubilee year of the Supreme Court should be the time to recognise challenges threatening the relevancy of the court as an institution and begin “difficult conversations” starting with the necessity to continue with long vacations. “Let us begin the conversation on long vacations and whether alternatives such as flexi-time for lawyers and judges is possible,” Dr. Chandrachud said in his speech in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Supreme Court judges, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Bar leaders.

PM emphasises ‘ease of justice’, says ₹800 crore approved for Supreme Court building complex expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28 said ₹800 crore has been approved for the expansion of the Supreme Court building complex, while underlining that “ease of justice is the right of every Indian citizen and the Supreme Court is its medium”. He was speaking at the diamond jubilee year celebrations of the Supreme Court. Complimenting the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud for his efforts to improve ease of justice in the country, Mr. Modi said the government is committed to improving the physical infrastructure of the courts.

Mann ki Baat | PM highlights women power in Republic Day parade, and among Padma Awardees

In his first Mann Ki Baat broadcast of 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised women’s roles in the Republic Day parade, in Indian sports, in self-help groups, and among Padma awardees. He also highlighted the completion of 75 years of Republic Days, the Constitution, and the Supreme Court. On the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Mr. Modi said, “The occasion of pran pratishtha in Ayodhya seems to have bound crores of people of the country together with a common thread.”

AAP will contest all Assembly seats in Haryana on its own, Lok Sabha polls as part of INDIA bloc: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on January 28 said his party will contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana on its own but the Lok Sabha polls will be fought as part of the INDIA bloc. The Lok Sabha polls are due in April-May while the Assembly elections will be held later this year a few months after the general elections.

INSAT-3DS satellite flagged off to Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that the INSAT-3DS satellite has been flagged off to the launch port at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The satellite is likely to be launched onboard the GSLV F14 next month. ISRO said that the satellite had successfully completed satellite assembly, integration and testing activities at U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru.

India is now cooperating on probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing: ex-Canadian NSA

India is now cooperating with Canada in the ongoing probe into the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia and bilateral ties are improving following months of tensions over the matter, former Canadian National Security Advisor Jody Thomas has said, describing the changing relationship as an “evolution.” Ms. Thomas made these remarks during an interview with CTV on January 26. This is the first time a Canadian official has acknowledged that India has moved things forward following allegations of non-cooperation against India by Canada amid tensions over Nijjar’s killing.

One dead after armed assault on Catholic church in Istanbul

One man died after armed assailants opened fire in an Italian church in Istanbul during Sunday mass on January 28 in an apparent assassination attempt that was swiftly condemned by Pope Francis. The attack occurred at the Santa Maria church in the Sariyer district of Istanbul on the European side and was carried out by two masked men, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media. Turkish officials said it looked like a targeted attack against one person rather than against the Catholic church.

Bangladesh appeals court grants bail to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in labour case

An appeals court in Bangladesh on January 28 granted bail to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who had been sentenced earlier to six months in prison for violating the country’s labour laws. The court also agreed to hear an appeal against his sentencing. The court decision said the bail would remain effective until a final decision is made on the appeal for the sentencing.

Finland elects President amid tensions with Russia

Finns headed to the polls on January 28 to elect a new President, an office whose importance has grown on increased tensions with neighbouring Russia since the invasion of Ukraine. While the President’s powers are limited, the head of state - who also acts as supreme commander of Finland’s armed forces - helps direct foreign policy in collaboration with the government, meaning the changing geopolitical landscape in Europe will be the main concern for the winner.

Iran launches 3 satellites that are part of a West-criticised programme

Iran said it successfully launched three satellites on January 28, the latest for a programme that the West says improves Tehran’s ballistic missiles. The state-run IRNA news agency said the launch also saw the successful use of Iran’s Simorgh rocket, which has had multiple failures in the past. Footage released by Iranian state television showed a night time launch for the Simorgh rocket. An Associated Press analysis of the footage’s details showed that it took place at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province.

Australian Open 2024 | Jannik Sinner rallies from 2 sets down to win men’s finals against Medvedev, clinches 1st major

Jannik Sinner rallied from two sets down to take the Australian Open final from Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on January 28 and clinch his first Grand Slam title. The 22-year-old Sinner was playing in a major final for the first time and got there by ending Novak Djokovic’s long domination of the tournament in a semifinal upset. He’s the first Italian to win the Australian Open title.

India v England 1st Test | England beat India by 28 runs in first Test

The pushback started by incandescent Ollie Pope was given its perfect conclusion by debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley whose soul-ripping spell fashioned England’s memorable 28-run win over India on the fourth day of the first Test in Hyderabad on January 28. India’s chase of 231 went horribly south once Hartley (7/62) spun into India’s top-order, igniting a rot that saw India getting bowled out for 202 in the final over of the day. England now lead the five-match series 1-0.

AUS vs WI second Test | Shamar Joseph bowls West Indies to stunning win over Australia in day/night Test

Injured pace bowler Shamar Joseph produced a stunning spell of fast bowling to lead his side to one of the greatest upsets in Test history to stun Australia by eight runs in Brisbane on January 28. The West Indies, who brought an understrength side to Australia for the Test series, gave debuts to four players, including Joseph, in the two Tests. They were beaten inside three days in Adelaide last week and were expected to suffer a similar fate in the day-night Test in Brisbane.