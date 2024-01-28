GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bihar Government political updates LIVE | Janata Dal (United) MLAs arrive at Nitish Kumar’s residence for meeting

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to chair the legislative meeting of the Janata Dal (United) party, after several days of speculation regarding his return to the NDA

January 28, 2024 09:54 am | Updated 10:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
JD(U) MLAs going inside CM House for the legislative party meeting in Patna on January 28, 2024

JD(U) MLAs going inside CM House for the legislative party meeting in Patna on January 28, 2024

Following days of speculation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is chairing a meeting of Janata Dal (United) MLAs at his residence on January 28. The meeting comes as the political landscape of the State has entered into a crisis mode as Mr. Kumar is expected to break away from the Mahagathbandhan in order to reunite with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Key parties in the State, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Congress have spent the last few days shoring up their options and holding meetings to decide the next steps. The RJD, along with whom Mr. Kumar had formed mahagathbandhan government in August 2022, held a crisis meeting with party legislators at Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s official residence. Meanwhile, the Congress party is huddling with party legislators at Purnia where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to reach on January 30.

If Mr. Kumar returns to the NDA fold, it will be his fifth turnaround since November 2005, while being the Chief Minister. Last, he had severed ties with the BJP in August 2022 to join hands with the RJD, the Congress and other Left parties to form the grand alliance and also to remain in power. Sources in the JD(U) said that he has been upset over the lack of clarity in the INDIA bloc regarding preparedness for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

Read live updates here:

  • January 28, 2024 10:11
    JD(U) MLAs express support for Nitish Kumar

    Before going inside the CM House for the legislative party meeting, most of the JD(U) MLAs said they are standing with Nitish Kumar and his decision would be in the interest of Bihar.

    - Amit Bhelari

  • January 28, 2024 10:04
    RJD releases advertisement hailing Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for his achievements

    Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has come out with a full- page advertisement highlighting his achievements in mahagathbandhan government, in some vernacular newspapers. The advertisement has been issued by RJD.

    WhatsApp Image 2024-01-28 at 09.56.39.jpeg

    Yesterday, party MLAs held an over two-hour-long meeting. According to RJD sources, party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has asked the MLAs not to lose hope as the “game is not over yet”. He told the MLAs not to reveal the party’s strategy till “Mr. Kumar makes his next move”.

    Read more on the meeting here...

  • January 28, 2024 09:57
    Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) to extend letter of support to BJP

    Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha ( Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is said to have submitted letter of support, of his four MLAs, to the BJP.

    BJP president J.P. Nadda is expected to come to Patna by a chartered flight at 3 p.m.

    - Amarnath Tewary

  • January 28, 2024 09:55
    JD(U) MLAs arrive at Nitish Kumar’s residence for legislative party meeting

    Ruling Bihar Janata Dal (United) MLAs have started arriving at the official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at 1, Anne Marg for legislators party meeting scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

    Later, BJP MLAs are expected to gather at CM’ residence before Mr Kumar’s resignation and subsequently claim to form the NDA government before governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

    Nearly 200 chairs have been placed inside CM’s residence for the NDA legislators to meet over lunch.

    - Amarnath Tewary

